Windows 10 suddenly gets a stay of execution in Europe

October 14, 2025 has long loomed like a dark cloud over Windows 10 users. From that date onwards, users will no longer be able to expect free security updates from Microsoft. However, the Redmond-based company has suddenly made a major U-turn: within the European Economic Area (EEA), Windows 10 will continue to receive free security updates for a whole year longer.

Normally, users had to enable Windows Backup to get an extra year of support for Windows 10. That is no longer the case thanks to pressure from the interest group Euroconsumers. This group has responded positively to the news. Nevertheless, the impact is limited: the EEA only includes the European Union, Norway, Iceland, and the United Kingdom.

Moving target

The change of course is a major victory for European Windows 10 users. It could potentially save organizations across (a large part of) the continent tens of thousands of euros in costs. However, it is clear that Microsoft wants to limit the impact. Because the vast majority of Windows 10 users are located elsewhere, the global advice remains to move away from the old operating system if possible.

The question is whether Microsoft had a specific adoption rate in mind when making this new decision. According to Statcounter, the adoption of Windows 10 actually increased slightly from July to August 2025 to 45.53 percent. Finally, Windows 11 has actually surpassed its predecessor, but that difference has also shrunk. Currently, the installed base of that OS is said to have fallen from 53.51 percent in July to 49.08 percent. It highlights the stubborn nature of Windows 10, just like previous big hits such as Windows 98, XP, and 7.

So what now?

Ultimately, little will change for users who, for whatever reason, do not want or cannot install Windows 11. For PCs that lack the TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot security features, the end of secure Windows use has been postponed by one year within the EEA. This gives the owners of these systems the opportunity to further delay their upgrade. The lesson from the past is that there will still be significant adoption after Windows 10 has actually passed its support period, but fortunately, Microsoft is now making it likely that the number of insecure endpoints will have decreased.

Read also: What happens after the end of Windows 10 support?