ASML-backed university delays exams due to hack

Update January 14th, 2025: The exams scheduled for January 20 will be postponed one week, TU Eindhoven has announced. Next Monday, students are expected to be able to get back online on the network.

The recovery operation after the cyber attack on TU/e last Saturday is still in full swing. Portions of the network are expected to be back online in the coming days. Priority will be given to education-related applications. An additional layer of 24/7 monitoring has been added to prevent a repeat of the hack.

Update January 13th, 2025: According to TU/e, the parking system, internal phone system and canteen cash registers are not working. Incidentally, it is not yet certain whether there even was a cyber attack: ‘But it had all the characteristics of a cyber attack given the suspicious activity on our servers. During the night, the network was therefore taken offline. There is no sign yet that data has been stolen, we are still investigating that.’

Because the recovery is not yet complete, there will also be no teaching on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Again, TU/e will be providing information about the situation on Wednesday at 4 p.m. the day before.

Original article, January 12th, 2025:

Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) took its network offline on Sunday due to a cyber attack. The incident has an immediate impact on students and employees: educational activities have been suspended at least until Tuesday.

Patrick Groothuis, vice president of the Executive Board, explained in the press release, “We realize that switching off the network has serious consequences, for our students, employees, but also for other parties on campus. This necessary intervention was done to prevent worse outcomes.”

The incident was first discovered at 9 p.m. Saturday evening. This isn’t a case of a ransomware attack, a spokesperson told Dutch site BN De Stem. There is also no contact with an alleged perpetrator.

Impact on education and accessibility

The university does not expect the systems to be accessible again until Tuesday at the earliest. In the meantime, the buildings and the campus remain accessible, but students and staff cannot use network-related facilities such as e-mail, wifi, Canvas and Teams.

TU/e IT experts still have access to the systems and are currently investigating the nature and extent of the cyber attack. They are working to get the network operational again as soon as possible, but they’re excercising caution above all, the university said.

The university is keeping students and staff informed through a dedicated Web page and internal communication channels. An update on the situation for Tuesday will be given at 4 p.m. Monday.

This cyber attack on TU Eindhoven is not unique. There have been more incidents in the past, including an incident in 2022 in which TU Eindhoven students and employees were affected by a data breach. It underlines the importance of robust IT infrastructure and good preparation for possible cyber attacks in the education sector.

TU Eindhoven a logical target

Because TU/e students are mostly preparing for exams in the coming week, the impact is relatively small. It is possible that the university would have allowed lectures to continue if the attack had occurred during a busier period. Nevertheless, the complete breakdown of teaching activities shows that higher education cannot always rely on a plan B.

On top of that, TU Eindhoven is a relatively obvious target. It works closely with chip company ASML, other parties in the chip industry and other advanced technology players, making a country like China or Russia interested in its internal data. However, there are currently no details on a potential perpetrator.

