Snowflake update addresses data and AI chaos

The AI Data Cloud gets new features during developer conference BUILD 2024 that further simplify use.

To this end, Snowflake is making the Open Catalog generally available. This managed catalog service for Apache Polaris allows users to bring all their data tools to one place. It provides read and write support for different engines and is designed to remain compatible with new engines so that consistent governance can be applied to all engines. Snowflake promises that Open Catalog will continually adapt just as Apache Polaris’ functionality expands.

In addition to this Apache Iceberg-focused feature, Snowflake makes gaining insights from other data types within the AI Data Cloud easier. One example is Document AI, which focuses on unstructured data. Document AI uses Snowflake’s Arctic-TILT-LLM to extract data from long texts. It can also handle other content within documents, such as logos and handwritten text (such as signatures). Document AI is widely available on AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Stronger security

Furthermore, the AI Data Cloud should become a more secure environment thanks to new features for the Horizon Catalog, the app, model and data governance platform. The Horizon Catalog will soon get an option to prevent login data theft. To do this, Snowflake uses Leaked Password Protection, which automatically blocks user passwords found on the dark web.

The Horizon Catalog will also support Programmatic Access Tokens for API authentication, making it easier for developers to access applications.

