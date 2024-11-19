Dell deploys AI tools from Microsoft to win over businesses

The Dell AI Factory is getting more innovations in partnership with Microsoft. These, like the recently announced changes, aim to simplify things in order to get businesses enthusiastic about AI. Furthermore, Del announced two management services that strengthen security practices in enterprises.

Dell announced a series of enhancements to its AI Factory earlier this week; today, new announcements were made in partnership with Microsoft. The company waited a day to make these announcements on the right stage: during Microsoft Ignite.

Accelerating AI adoption

The new announcements do deliver the same story: they should accelerate AI adoption by making the application easier for customers. The partnership introduces new solutions and services created in collaboration or by Dell in view of Microsoft’s AI products.

The collaboration is first seen in Dell’s APEX File Storage for Microsoft Azure. That service will also be available as a Dell-managed service in the first half of 2025. “This makes it easier for Dell users to get the service without making large, pricey changes to infrastructure that often cost a lot as well,” clarified Varun Chhabra, SVP ISG at Dell.

Another way Dell wants to accelerate AI adoption is by sharing its expertise. The advice is customized to the company’s needs. Dell can provide assistance in determining the benefits of implementing the following Microsoft AI services and products: Copilot+ PCs, Copilot Studio, and Azure AI Studio. Finally, support can be provided in implementing Microsoft Azure AI Service on Dell hybrid cloud solutions.

Securing Microsoft environments

Dell and Microsoft are not just betting on AI. Security is the other big part of the announcements. Dell APEX Protection Services for Microsoft Azure will be the first to become available as a Dell-managed service. The service includes login security, cyber threat protection and rapid recovery for both office and hybrid work environments. It will be available in the first half of 2025.

For better cyber threat monitoring, companies can also turn to the new managed XDR service. “This service combines Microsoft’s Defender XDR solution with Dell’s expertise,” says Scott Bils, VP of product management for Dell Professional Services.