Two new bugs discovered in Windows 11 24H2 release

Microsoft recently confirmed another two new bugs in Windows 11 24H2. One mainly affects gamers using the so-called Auto HDR feature, the other can cause problems for audio output on PCs and laptops.

Windows 11 24H2 should offer users many new features, but has some problems. Recently, Microsoft announced the existence of two new bugs in the release that may cause end users problems.

Audio problem

Among others, a bug affects audio output to the integrated speakers on PCs and laptops, as well as to Bluetooth devices, headsets and other audio equipment. The problem occurs specifically on systems that have the audio processing software Dirac Audio, for increased audio clarity and precision, and the cridspapo.dll file.

Microsoft has therefore temporarily halted the update for a limited number of Windows 11 devices from an undisclosed manufacturer. A workaround is not available and users must wait until a newer version of the driver in question is available.

Incidentally, an earlier audio bug in Windows 11 24H2 causes end users to get sound delivered at 100 percent strength.

Auto HDR bug for gamers

The other recently encountered bug primarily affects gamers. This involves the Auto HDR feature in Windows 11 24H2 that automatically converts SDR content on compatible hardware to HDR for enhanced visual effects.

The bug, when this feature is checked, may cause games to display incorrect colors or get stuck altogether and stop working. It is not known which hardware configurations are affected by the bug.

Microsoft therefore advises gamers to turn off the Auto HDR feature altogether if they want to implement the update for Windows 11 24H2. For devices that still have this feature turned on, the update has been blocked by the tech giant until further notice.

