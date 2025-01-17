Drupal launches no-code CMS

Drupal CMS is a system for people who are not used to developing websites. They can put up an all-round website with just a few clicks. The new CMS was launched this week.

When starting up Drupal CMS, an important difference from all previous Drupal versions is immediately apparent. Drupal CMS configuration and management are done through the browser window. Users do not have to install anything on a (local) server beforehand and working with a terminal is not necessary. This directly contributes to the low-threshold entry level for the CMS.

Main objectives

The opening screen of Drupal CMS is straightforward. The user is asked one simple question: what are the main objectives of your Web site? Below that is a few options to choose from. And with just a few clicks, the first page emerges.

The chosen objective determines which functionalities the user starts with when building the website. With the release of Drupal CMS 1.0 earlier this week, six options are available. Events, News articles, Blogs, Projects, and Case studies. (Text continues below image)

AI driven

Desired changes to the structure of the Web site the user indicates via a chat field, the Drupal Agent Chatbot. Whereas in the past one needed the help of a developer to enforce, for example, when uploading an image that it meets a certain resolution, the user now asks the Drupal Agent Chatbot: Can you ensure that only high-resolution images are uploaded.

Drupal CMS then creates this condition when uploading an image. No hassle of changing settings yourself but simply asking the chatbot if this feature can be added.

Also AI-controlled is the site migration. Usually, old content has to be transferred manually. With Drupal CMS, you control the content migration with AI.

Demo environment

Those who want to try how Drupal CMS works for themselves can access a demo environment of the CMS at Drupalcode.org. Drupal CMS is still under development. The company is therefore calling on the Drupal community to contribute to building the CMS. How that works can be read at drupal.org/starshot.

More new features

There is still work to be done before Drupal can fully meet all needs, so it expects to release regular updates and new features. As part of a three-year strategy, Drupal plans to introduce new features, such as the Experience Builder. This is a visual tool designed to make creating digital experiences easier and more intuitive. The first version, Experience Builder 1.0, is expected to be launched later in 2025.

