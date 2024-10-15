Mentor from OutSystems turns a description into a working app

OutSystems unveils Mentor, a tool for building an application from start to finish. The tool is powered by a combination of low-code and GenAI.

According to OutSystems, Mentor represents the future of app development. In OutSystems’ future, the software development process will be automated by low-code and GenAI. Those who keep an eye on developments at OutSystems may find the concept of Mentor sounds familiar. This is possible because the tool is the finished product of Project Morpheus.

Apps within minutes

Mentor reduces the time it takes to develop an app to minutes. “But speed can lead to technical debt and security issues if not managed carefully. With OutSystems Mentor, developers can now build full-stack applications in minutes, without sacrificing quality, security, or governance,” said OutSystems CEO Paulo Rosado at ONE Conference.

What differentiates the company’s approach from other solutions is that the AI capabilities are available earlier in the development process. Ideas for new apps are quickly developed by Mentor into rough versions, but with front-end functionality. The user only has to describe the desired functionalities of the app to Mentor.

IT teams have even more opportunities with Mentor to simplify app development. First, they can integrate AI Agents into apps. These autonomous AI tools are designed to support a specific team, such as sales or marketers. Further, the tool helps maintain apps through AI-powered code reviews.

‘AI development is the future’

With Mentor, OutSystems is taking its AI strategy to the next level. The company is integrating AI into the entire development process because it would provide better security, performance, and agility. Mentor has additional advantages over traditional development with GenAI. For example, the code would be of better quality, and IT teams would maintain control through better transparency in the operations that were performed.

Currently, Mentor is only available through the early access program. Functionalities of Mentor will become generally available in early 2025.

