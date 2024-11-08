CloudBolt soars above the cloud ‘cash register’ with CloudEagle

Stronger clouds are bolted down. That might be the concept behind the corporate naming convention used by CloudBolt Software as it continues to detail itself as the cloud ROI company with its central mission being the pursuit and delivery of effective FinOps. With the concepts and methodologies behind better cloud spend and financials now (arguably) cementing the role of FinOps across the industry, CloudBolt wants to help businesses who find that they simply can’t control cloud costs in practical terms. Its latest move is a partnership with CloudEagle, a SaaS management and procurement platform.

The cloud cash register

The rationale here appears to make sense i.e. why would a FinOps specialist just sit back and deal with all the stuff that goes on at the cloud cash register when organisations need to pay for their services – when, logically, it could also be dovetailing with the procurement and management processes that precede and follow cloud deployment?

It doesn’t, so CloudBolt did, or is.

The company agrees that FinOps practices have become more mature. This maturity now means that organisations are seeking to expand the boundaries of cloud financial management and take a more unified approach to optimising and governing both cloud and wider SaaS services spending spanning everything from data analytics to AI services and onwards.

The companies believe that once integrated into CloudBolt’s robust cloud cost optimization platform, CloudEagle.ai’s automated AI-driven optimisation and governance capabilities will significantly SaaS licensing-related inefficiencies and ensure continuous cost optimization with minimal human intervention.

Single source of truth?

“The reality for today’s cloud consumers is an overwhelming amount of sources of truth,” said Kyle Campos, chief technology and product officer at CloudBolt. “The goal currently is (as it will always be) is be able to manage the total cost of ownership for cloud costs. CloudBolt is putting another stake in the ground to make this a reality. By partnering with CloudEagle.ai, we intend to simplify and unify the fragmented landscape of cloud and SaaS management to achieve greater returns on cloud investments for our customers.”

The SaaS Management Platform (SMP) and Cloud Cost Management (CCM) markets are valued at approximately €3.70 billion and growing at a 15-18% CAGR. It’s a figure that CloudBolt uses to highlight the demand for effective SaaS optimization. However, many enterprises still struggle with siloed solutions that hinder their ability to manage cloud and SaaS spending holistically. As FinOps practices evolve, organizations are actively seeking integrated tools that encompass both cloud and software governance.

The new alliance has the potential to help companies improve overall cloud value and ROI by offering enhanced cost visibility using CloudBolt’s tools and CloudEagle.ai’s benchmark data to identify and act on SaaS optimisation opportunities. Users will also get a unified dashboard experience to access CloudEagle.ai’s KPIs within the CloudBolt optimization dashboard for a view of both cloud and SaaS spending.

Unprecedented visibility, clearly

“We believe this exciting new relationship will enable organizations to manage their cloud and SaaS expenditures like never before,” said Nidhi Jain, CEO at CloudEagle.ai. “By integrating our AI-driven SaaS optimisation solutions with CloudBolt’s platform, we jointly will be able to deliver unprecedented visibility and cost savings.”

There’s also continuous optimisation here using the CloudBolt FinOps platform to highlight ongoing savings opportunities and streamline procurement and onboarding processes. This partnership is part of CloudBolt’s Tech Alliance programme, designed to create an ecosystem of integrated solutions that augment the company’s proprietary development efforts to further expand and enhance the CloudBolt platform’s cost capabilities.

