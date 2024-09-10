Dutch data companies 2Foqus, Active Professionals and Cmotions merge

The three parties will continue jointly under the name Cmotions to completly support companies with data issues.

2Foqus, Active Professionals, and Cmotions all fall under the Dutch IT group The Digital Neighborhood. This group consists of IT service providers engaged in Cloud Consultancy and app Development, Data Science, Cloud Infrastructure and security, and Business Management Solutions. 2Foqus, Active Professionals, and Cmotions were the group’s only three data science players, but they will continue under one name.

The three companies each focused on a specific area of the data landscape. Combining these specializations now creates a large Dutch party offering support in data strategy, data management, data engineering, analytics, data science, and AI. It can be attractive for companies to cooperate with one service provider that can cover the entire data chain.

The new Cmotions employs Microsoft-certified professionals to fully support companies from strategy to execution. It will employ 18 Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs), a recognition Microsoft grants to experts with in-depth knowledge of their technologies.

Completing the merger

In the coming months, the different parts of the organizations will be merged. Processes will also be optimized and commercial activities aligned. The new organization will be led by JanJaap Kolleman (CEO), supported by Mikel Snijders (COO), Agnes Heijboer (CFO), Dave Jansen (CCO), Kees Groenewoud (CPO), and Gaby Smit (Partnerships).

On Jan. 1, 2025, the new organization will become operational.

