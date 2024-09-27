Zoho Analytics 6.0 adds more intelligence and flexibility

Zoho has released version 6.0 of Zoho Analytics, which includes new BI and AI features. This should make the platform more powerful, intelligent, and flexible.

In version 6.0 of Zoho Analytics, the software vendor says it has made over a hundred improvements over the previous version. The main improvements are in data management, AI, data science, machine learning, and extensibility.

Data management enhancements

Data management enhancements allow users to gain better insights for decision-making. New features such as Stream Analytics, 25 new data connectors, and access to a central repository with data from multiple databases allow for more accurate and efficient analyses.

In addition, users can now set up and manage complex ETL pipelines for extracting, transforming, and storing data. This includes creating complete pipelines with a visual builder, building custom transformation and ML models via Python Code Studio, data transformation using normal language via the Ask Zia GenAI assistant, automatic versioning, a new Sandbox environment, and organizing data flows with Zoho Flow.

Zoho Analytics’ new Unified Metrics Layer helps users define, standardize, monitor, and catalog enterprise data in a single view. The platform can now be used in a Headless BI mode.

AI features and DSML Studio

On the AI front, Zoho Analytics introduces new features, such as diagnostic analytics via Zoho Insights, the GenAI assistant Ask Zia, and Auto Analysis, which generates automated AI-enabled data analysis, reports, and dashboards.

Integrating OpenAI through Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) functionality provides more relevant and accurate answers to search queries. Using OpenAI APIs and BYOK, users can easily find public datasets and SQL queries.

Another addition in Zoho Analytics v6.0 is the introduction of Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) Studio. This studio enables customers to build custom machine learning models and perform analysis quickly, such as predicting customer turnover.

Easily extensible

The new Zoho Analytics platform is modular and can be easily extended to serve as the foundation for other analytics solutions. With the new BI Fabric, insights from multiple BI platforms, such as Microsoft Power BI and Tableau, can be integrated into one accessible and searchable platform.

Users can also activate actionable workflows, such as URL and Webhook actions, and take advantage of over 500 app triggers. Finally, the no-code data connector builder allows users and partners to build custom connectors to retrieve data from any application. These connectors can be offered through the Zoho Marketplace.

Version 6.0 of Zoho Analytics is available immediately.

