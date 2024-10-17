Real-time stream processing with Flink now at your fingertips

The Powered By Ververica program from the company behind the Apache Flink framework now offers technology partners access to the VERA engine. This engine from Ververica is designed to optimize stream processing.

The step allows tech partners to deploy real-time stream processing options within their products. At the program’s launch, the first party to use it is immediately StreamNative. This company provides a messaging and event-streaming platform for building an application and data infrastructure for real-time and historical events. The StreamNative platform relies heavily on Ursa, a data-streaming engine compatible with the Kafka protocol.

The partnership ensures that Flink’s stream processing capabilities integrate with the Ursa engine. “Through our collaboration with Ververica, we’re simplifying the implementation of stream processing with two powerful engines – StreamNative’s Ursa and Ververica’s VERA, making it more accessible, affordable, and reliable for organizations of all sizes,” said StreamNative CEO Sijie Guo.

Addressing unexpected costs and performance issues

StreamNative is the first tech vendor to offer users the option to leverage the power of Apache Flink and the VERA engine in their workflows. Although StreamNative has the scoop, the intention is for more parties to embrace the Powered By Ververica program to help users get more value from their data.

The two companies also want to demonstrate that their collaboration addresses challenges around deploying stream processing solutions in the cloud. Ververica said organizations face concerns about total cost of ownership and system unpredictability. With a fully managed, integrated solution, unexpected costs and performance issues should be a thing of the past.

