A Ferrari needs brakes, innovation needs cybersecurity

The cybersecurity landscape has transformed in recent years. Managed security services are gaining widespread acceptance as organizations face the realities of today’s threat landscape. In this conversation with Erik van Buggenhout, responsible for managed security services at NVISO, we delve into the practical challenges. These challenges have made outsourcing security operations a necessity rather than just an option for many businesses.

Erik shares an analogy that illustrates how we should think about cybersecurity: “It’s like the brakes on your Ferrari. It gives you the confidence to accelerate because you know you can stop when needed.” This perspective shifts security from being viewed as an obstacle to an enabler. It allows organizations to move faster while managing risks effectively. That is the idea, at least.

Fundamentals of security, also for AI

We discuss the fundamental reasons organizations struggle with security basics. Think of things like the proliferation of tools but also the challenges of prioritizing foundational controls. These include asset management and patch management. Despite vendors’ promises of next-generation solutions, many security teams find themselves drowning in alerts. They can’t see the forest for the trees.

The conversation also touches on the rapid evolution of AI in cybersecurity. Approximately 75% of security alerts are already handled automatically through simple playbooks. However, agentic AI presents both tremendous opportunities and significant risks. There’s a clear role to play here for the concepts of transparency and explainability. As a result, trust becomes essential. Agent-to-agent interactions will only make this more important.

We also try and be as practical as possible for our listeners. How do you build effective defense-in-depth strategies? These strategies combine automation, AI, and human expertise in a layered approach. He challenges the notion that humans are the “weakest link.” Instead, he advocates for creating security controls that users can trust.

