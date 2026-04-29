AI governance: the invisible prerequisite for success

An AI model that works flawlessly in a demo, but never makes it to the production environment. It happens everywhere. Not occasionally, but structurally. Estimates suggest that the majority of AI initiatives stall before they ever get to the point where they should be delivering real value.

That is remarkable, because the technology itself is almost never the problem. Models perform, use cases are clear, the business case appears solid. And yet things get stuck. Not on the algorithm, but on everything around it.

Those who look more closely can see where things go wrong. Data scattered across systems that do not communicate with each other. APIs that were set up at some point but never properly managed. AI agents making decisions without it being clear under what identity they are operating. And above all: a lack of control. Not knowing who does what, when, and why.

The biggest obstacle to AI is therefore not a technological question, but a governance question.

The gap between ambition and reality

While the AI market continues to grow at a rapid pace and new models and applications appear every month, a growing gap is emerging between ambition and reality. In boardrooms, plans are made and expectations are voiced, but in the day to day reality of organizations, translating that ambition into something that actually runs proves difficult.

That gap is not in the technology itself, but in the layer beneath it. In the question of who has access to which data. In the way systems communicate with each other. In the ability to reconstruct after the fact exactly what happened when an AI system made a decision.

As long as that foundation is missing, AI remains stuck in pilots and proof of concepts. Not because it does not work, but because no one can say with certainty that it is safe, controllable, and compliant enough to go live.

Where things really go wrong: invisible risks

That picture is confirmed by the risks that are now widely recognized. The OWASP Top 10 for Generative AI shows that the biggest vulnerabilities are not in the model itself, but in the context in which it is used. Think of prompt injection, unsafe output handling, and the absence of proper safeguarding of AI agents.

Perhaps even more concerning is the lack of visibility. AI makes mistakes, that is unavoidable. But the real problem arises when those mistakes go unnoticed. In legal contexts, hundreds of cases have already been documented in which AI produced hallucinations that only came to light much later.

The problem is not that AI makes mistakes. The problem is that no one is watching, or can watch.

From policy to hard requirements

The pressure is further increased by regulation that is becoming increasingly concrete. Where AI governance was long an abstract concept, it is now being codified into legislation with clear obligations and deadlines.

The European AI Act marks a turning point in this regard. What began as a framework is rapidly developing into a set of hard requirements that organizations must meet. Especially for applications classified as high risk, the bar is set high. Organizations must demonstrably have risk management, data governance, logging, transparency, and human oversight in place, as laid out in articles 9 through 15 of the regulation.

The impact is concrete. Fines can reach as high as 35 million euros or 7 percent of global annual turnover for violations of prohibited practices, and up to 15 million euros or 3 percent for non compliance within high risk systems.

That has direct consequences for the way IT architectures are designed. It is no longer about adding AI to existing systems, but about redesigning the underlying structure. Data must be traceable, decisions must be logged, and every interaction must be explainable.

Compliance thereby shifts from a document to a property of the architecture itself.

The question underlying everything: who is in control?

For many organizations, this means a fundamental reorientation. Especially in sectors where regulation already plays a major role, such as finance, healthcare, and government, it is becoming clear that AI cannot be a standalone initiative. It directly touches existing obligations, from DORA to NIS2, which force organizations to demonstrably manage not only their own systems but their entire chain.

There is an additional dimension that often receives insufficient attention: digital sovereignty. The question is not only what happens to data, but also where and under what conditions. In a world where AI systems increasingly run on infrastructure outside the direct sphere of influence of an organization, control becomes a strategic question.

Can an organization still switch suppliers without major disruption? Do you know under which jurisdiction your data falls? And who ultimately has access?

These are questions that increasingly come up, and that are directly connected to governance.

AI does not begin with AI

In that light, the way AI readiness is viewed is also shifting. Where many organizations start with models and use cases, the real challenge turns out to lie elsewhere. Not in what AI can do, but in how it is embedded.

AI is only valuable if it has access to the right data, at the right moment, under the right conditions. And that is exactly where the integration layer comes into the picture. It determines which systems communicate with each other, which data is available, and under what rules that happens.

International standards such as ISO/IEC 42001 confirm this view. They require organizations to conduct AI specific risk analyses and explicitly assess the impact of AI systems on individuals and organizations. That directly touches the same principles as the EU AI Act and makes clear that governance is not an optional layer, but a structural part of the design.

It is therefore no coincidence that organizations that have been investing in integration, identity management, and data governance for years are able to make progress with AI more quickly. They already have the foundation in place. For them, AI is not a leap into the unknown, but the next layer on an existing base.

When software begins to act autonomously

A development that further underscores this shift is the rise of AI agents that independently carry out actions within systems. This creates a new reality, in which software entities act on behalf of the organization.

That calls for a redefinition of identity. Because when an AI agent carries out an action, under what rights does that happen? Who granted those rights? And how is that recorded?

Technology is beginning to respond to this. We are seeing identity solutions expand to cover AI agents, applying the same principles as for human users: authentication, authorization, and full auditability. Without that layer, a situation arises in which systems do act, but no one knows precisely under what conditions.

And that, certainly in regulated environments, is simply untenable.

The paradox of this moment

Remarkably, it is often the most heavily regulated organizations that are furthest along in this area. Not despite, but because of their focus on compliance. Those who have been investing in control mechanisms, audit trails, and identity management for years already have a large part of the foundation in order.

On the other side stand organizations that invest heavily in innovation but have paid less attention to governance. For them, AI suddenly turns out to be not an accelerator, but a blocker. Not because ambition is lacking, but because the preconditions are not in place.

That is the paradox of this moment: the greater the urge to move quickly with AI, the greater the chance of getting stuck.

The real question behind AI

The future of AI will revolve less around increasingly intelligent models, and more around the question of how those models are governed. It is not the technology itself that makes the difference, but the degree to which organizations are able to apply that technology safely, transparently, and at scale.

The real innovation therefore lies not only in what AI can do, but in how well it is embedded in the organization.

Or, put differently: a powerful AI without control is not an advantage, but a risk.

The question organizations must ask themselves today is therefore not whether they are going to use AI. That choice has long since been made. The real question is whether they can govern it.

Because in the end, it is not the quality of the model that determines success, but the quality of the foundation beneath it.

Where do you stand today?

For many organizations, governance still feels like something heavy and time consuming. Something that takes months and requires significant investment. In practice, it often starts more simply: gaining insight into where you stand and where the greatest risks lie.

From that diagnosis, direction emerges. Not as abstract advice, but as concrete next steps toward an architecture in which AI can operate under proper control.

This article was submitted by Yenlo. Through this link, you’ll find more information about the company’s possibilities.