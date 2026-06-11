Taking the right lessons from AI success stories

While a lot of the current narratives around AI focus on stalled initiatives or pilots that never translate into impact, the reality is a bit more nuanced. Our research found 23% of enterprises have already scaled AI into production. That’s not the majority, but it’s a meaningful signal. There are clear patterns emerging about what’s working, and it shows that moving from experimentation to real outcomes is achievable.

The organizations making progress are focused on the fundamentals: trusted data, strong governance, and clear business outcomes. Just as importantly, they’re strengthening the partnership between business and IT and embedding AI into the workflows where work actually happens. For AI to scale successfully, those workflows need to be visible, understandable, repeatable, and auditable—what I call VURA. That’s what ultimately separates pilots from production.

The shift to enterprise-grade AI

For organizations looking to move from pilots to production, the path forward is becoming clearer: learn from the companies that have already done it.

What sets them apart is that they’re not treating AI as an experiment. They’re investing in the foundations that make AI work in a real business environment. That starts with trusted data, strong governance, and transparency. They’re creating the conditions for AI to be trusted, not just tested. Unsurprisingly, organizations running on modern data stacks are significantly more likely to move AI initiatives into production.

But data alone isn’t enough. Scaling AI requires bringing business logic into the equation. An AI system can answer questions quickly, but without an understanding of how the business defines key metrics like revenue, profitability, or customer value, those answers can’t be trusted.

The organizations making the most progress recognize that AI is as much a business logic challenge as it is a data challenge. When governed data is combined with clear business context, AI can be embedded directly into workflows through analytics automation and agents. The result isn’t just more powerful AI—it’s AI that is repeatable, reliable, and capable of delivering value at scale.

Overcoming barriers to scale

For organizations trying to scale AI, the first step is being clear-eyed about what’s actually getting in the way.

Across business and IT leaders, the same issues come up again and again: trust and governance. In many cases, those challenges start with data: fragmented sources, inconsistent quality, and underinvestment in the infrastructure needed to make data usable. If organizations don’t trust the accuracy of their data, AI quickly reaches a hard stop.

Because AI is probabilistic by nature, it only works in a business context when it is grounded in systems that are traceable, explainable, and governed. Trust is not just about the data itself. It is about understanding how a decision was made, which inputs were used, and whether the logic can stand up to scrutiny.

The organizations making progress are building AI into structured environments where data, logic, and outputs are connected. They are creating mechanisms to trace inputs, validate outputs, and assign clear ownership. That is what allows AI to move from experimentation into something the business can rely on operationally.

Ultimately, this is where platform matters. Scaling AI is not about stitching together point solutions. It is about creating a governed layer where data, analytics, and AI work together in ways that are usable by the teams responsible for outcomes. That is what turns trust from a blocker into an enabler.

Running on business logic

Successful AI adoption reflects how work actually gets done inside an organization. The people best positioned to apply AI aren’t in a central IT function alone—they’re the teams closest to the business. They understand the processes, the decisions, and the logic that defines what “right” looks like.

Too often, organizations overlook that reality. As a result, AI remains confined to low-risk use cases like content generation or task automation. Without clear ownership of business logic, the trust needed to embed AI into core workflows simply isn’t there, and pilots struggle to scale.

The organizations making the most progress are taking a different approach. They’re empowering business teams to build and deploy AI using no- and low-code tools, while IT provides the governance, data foundations, and guardrails. That balance is critical. Business teams own the logic. IT owns the controls. Together, they create the conditions for AI to move beyond experimentation and deliver value at scale.

Doubling down on impact

Business leaders remain optimistic about AI, and many are already seeing results. The more important question is where those results are showing up. Too often,

AI remains confined to low-risk use cases. To unlock its full potential, organizations need to embed AI into the workflows that drive real business outcomes.

That requires more than new tools or better data. It requires clear ownership, strong governance, and alignment between business and IT. The organizations making the most progress are treating AI as part of their operating model, not as a standalone initiative.

As AI becomes embedded in core processes, integration and interoperability become increasingly important. Data, analytics, and AI need to work together seamlessly, with clear accountability for outcomes. When leaders can point to measurable ROI, grounded in trusted data and repeatable workflows, scaling AI stops being a technology discussion. It becomes a straightforward business decision.

Forging new AI success stories

The organizations that have successfully scaled AI didn’t get there by layering it on top of existing systems. They got there by reworking the foundations that make AI viable in the first place. That means starting with trusted data, putting real governance in place, and creating a way to embed business logic directly into how AI is applied. Just as important, it means building a culture where teams are expected, and enabled, to put AI to work in their day-to-day processes, guided by deliberate leadership that makes clear where AI should be applied to impact operations and holds teams accountable for outcomes, not just experimentation.

The organizations making real progress are the ones where use case discovery and development happen across the business. The people closest to the work are identifying opportunities, building solutions, and refining them in real time, within a framework that ensures those systems are governed. That’s what ultimately moves AI from a set of promising pilots to something much more durable: a core, trusted part of how the business runs.

This article was submitted by Alteryx.