Power critical workloads with all-NVMe active-active storage for non-stop enterprise operations 

Enterprise infrastructure has reached a turning point where planned downtime, maintenance disruptions, and performance degradation are no longer acceptable.

Modern workloads demand continuous availability, ultra-low latency, strong security, and efficient data reduction as baseline requirements. AI pipelines, analytics, and transactional systems now depend on always-on infrastructure.

Storage has evolved from passive infrastructure into a core dependency for application continuity and performance. The PAS7700 is designed for this shift in enterprise expectations.

When storage becomes the risk

Across industries, storage disruption now has direct operational consequences. In semiconductor and advanced manufacturing, even brief interruptions can impact production. In AI environments, latency or data loss can disrupt training and inference. In regulated industries, continuous access and consistency are mandatory.

As workloads become more data-intensive, storage is tightly coupled with operational continuity. Traditional architectures struggle to keep up: active-passive models underutilize capacity, maintenance often requires downtime, and scaling can introduce disruption. This creates accumulating operational risk that modern enterprises can no longer absorb in an era defined by AI-driven and always-on workloads.

A different approach to availability

The PAS7700 uses a layered availability architecture designed to maintain continuous operation across hardware, system, and data access layers.

A dual active-active controller design ensures both controllers operate simultaneously and distribute workloads in parallel. This is reinforced by redundant power, cooling, and I/O paths to eliminate single points of failure.

Data integrity is protected through RAID-TP and SSD cache protection. Continuous connectivity is maintained via IP failover and multipath I/O (MPIO) across iSCSI, FC, and NVMe-oF environments.

At the system level, SMB persistent handles, NFS lock recovery, and rolling updates enable maintenance without service interruption.

Performance built for demanding workloads

The PAS7700 is an all-NVMe platform designed for consistent low latency and high throughput under sustained load.

With dual AMD EPYC processors, up to 1TB memory, support for NVMe over Fabrics, 100GbE networking, and Fibre Channel connectivity, it delivers up to 2M IOPS (4K random reads) and 30 GB/s sequential throughput.*

This positions it as a foundational platform for AI, data-intensive analytics, virtualization, and mission-critical enterprise applications where performance predictability directly impacts business outcomes.

Unified workload platform

Enterprise environments run diverse workloads simultaneously, including file services, virtual machines, databases, and containers.

The PAS7700 consolidates SAN and NAS into a single platform, supporting iSCSI, NVMe oF, SMB, and NFS protocols. This reduces infrastructure fragmentation while maintaining consistent performance and availability across workloads.

Scaling without disruption

Designed for continuous growth, the PAS7700 scales up to 216 NVMe SSDs across expansion units, reaching 1.65 PB of raw capacity and up to ~8.25 PB effective capacity with data reduction technologies.

Capacity expansion, pool growth, and provisioning are designed to occur without service interruption, supporting long-term operational continuity.

Security architecture with DSM enterprise

The PAS7700 leverages DSM Enterprise to deliver layered security across access control, encryption, and data protection.

Access is secured through MFA/2FA, granular permissions, and network isolation. For data-at-rest protection, the system supports both software-based volume encryption and hardware-based Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs). SEDs provide the highest level of protection by handling encryption directly inside the drive, independently of the operating system.

Synology’s NVMe SSDs also support SED functionality, enabling hardware-rooted encryption across the all-NVMe architecture. PAS7700 supports both encryption methods, allowing layered security depending on requirements.

Finally, immutable snapshots, WriteOnce folders, and replication protect against ransomware and ensure recoverability.

Rethinking on-premises infrastructure

On-premises storage remains essential for latency-sensitive, sovereign, and cost-driven environments, but expectations have shifted significantly.

Modern infrastructure must combine cloud-like simplicity with enterprise-grade performance and security. The PAS7700 aligns with this shift through three core pillars:

Availability : continuous system and data access

: continuous system and data access Performance : consistent low-latency operation under load

: consistent low-latency operation under load Security: layered protection and immutable data safeguards

Together, these three pillars define the PAS7700 as a unified architecture for always-on, AI ready enterprise infrastructure.

Storage as a strategic foundation

High-availability storage is no longer a premium option reserved for the largest organizations. It is now a baseline requirement for any business where data access underpins operations.

The questions organizations ask have therefore shifted: not only how much storage is available, but what happens when a controller fails, whether systems can be updated without downtime, and how easily capacity can scale without architectural disruption. With the PAS7700, Synology addresses these requirements through a unified approach to availability, performance, and security, positioning storage as a true operational foundation rather than background infrastructure.

From a cost perspective, this approach also aims to simplify long-term ownership by reducing operational complexity and avoiding the need for fragmented point solutions often seen in traditional enterprise deployments.

Also read: Synology enters enterprise storage market for real with the new PAS7700

Ready to modernize your storage infrastructure?

Our team of enterprise storage specialists is available to discuss your specific environment, workload requirements, and availability goals. Whether you are evaluating a migration from legacy systems or planning a new deployment, we can help you assess whether the PAS7700 is the right fit.

[Contact us →] or reach out directly at bnl@synology.com to schedule a conversation.

*Performance figures are obtained through internal testing by Synology. Actual performance may vary depending on the testing environment, usage, and configuration. Please refer to the Synology performance page for detailed information.