Bull supercomputer triples Airbus’ simulation capacity

Bull has delivered the supercomputing infrastructure for Airbus and officially put it into operation. The multi-site HPC environment, spread across Toulouse and Hamburg, triples the European aircraft manufacturer’s simulation capacity. The project has been underway for several years and is now fully operational.

The first supercomputer went live in Toulouse in 2025, fourteen months after the multi-year contract was signed. Hamburg followed this year, marking the completion of the program. Airbus uses the new HPC environment for the aerodynamic design of its aircraft, acoustic analyses, and structural stress calculations. These tasks are crucial for both improving existing aircraft and designing the next generation.

According to Airbus, demand for computing power has risen sharply due to the “rapidly changing” aviation market. Bull provides a complete solution, from computer systems to storage and data centers, in an HPC-as-a-service model.

Modular data centers and smart cooling

Bull pre-assembles the supercomputers in part at its factory in Angers, France, after which they are assembled on-site as modular units. This approach significantly reduces installation time. The systems utilize Direct Liquid Cooling, a patented technology that reduces energy consumption. Furthermore, the residual heat from the systems is reused to heat adjacent buildings.

Bull as a European HPC Player

Earlier this year, the Bull brand officially returned after years as part of Atos and Eviden. Shortly thereafter, the French government acquired the company for 404 million euros. This was deemed necessary due to the strategic interests represented by the former Atos division, including providing computing power for research related to nuclear weapons.

The definition of sovereignty can be broadened when considering the relationship between Bull and Airbus. The latter is one of the most important companies in Europe, a supplier of both civil and military aircraft, and an example of a successful joint venture between major European countries.