mnemonic opens Dutch Security Operations Centre (SOC) and relocates to new office in Utrecht

The new SOC in the Netherlands further strengthens mnemonic’s regional presence across Northern Europe and the Benelux

mnemonic will open a new Security Operations Centre in the Netherlands on 1 May. This enables mnemonic to deliver SOC services fully in Dutch, carried out by local analysts. At the same time, the company is relocating to a new and larger office at Hondiuslaan (Papendorp) in Utrecht to support continued growth in the Benelux.

With the Dutch SOC, mnemonic brings its services closer to the Benelux market, while organisations continue to benefit from the scale and experience of a mature Northern European SOC with more than 25 years of operational experience. Following the recent expansion of SOC capacity in Sweden, the opening of the Dutch SOC marks the next step in strengthening mnemonic’s regional presence across Northern Europe and the Benelux.

Local presence, supported by a strong European foundation

mnemonic has been active in the Benelux for nine years and has established a team of specialists across multiple security disciplines, working closely with customers in critical and regulated sectors. This local expertise is supported by more than 450 cybersecurity specialists across mnemonic’s Northern European organisation, spanning Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the United Kingdom.

Where SOC services for the Benelux were previously delivered from Oslo, mnemonic now provides first-line SOC support from the Netherlands. At the same time, the team of experienced analysts in the Norwegian SOC, operating around the clock, remains an integral part of the service. This allows customers to combine local accessibility with proven international continuity.

European sovereignty and local scalability

“With the opening of the Dutch SOC, we are strengthening our local presence without compromising the quality and stability our customers expect from us,” says Anne Karine Hafkamp, Benelux Director at mnemonic. “Customers will receive direct support in their own language, while we’re continuing to build on the experience of our mature Northern European SOC organisation.”

Long-term partnerships as a foundation

“Effective SOC services rely on continuity in both people and collaboration,” says Erik Alexander Løkken, Head of Security Services at mnemonic.

“Our strength lies in our people and in the long-term relationships they build with customers. Many of our experts have been with mnemonic for a long time. This creates stability, trust, and a deep understanding of the environments our customers operate in. This way of working reflects a growing need among organisations for genuine partners; partners who do more than deliver technology, and who contribute to long-term resilience.”

“The opening of the Dutch SOC and the move to a larger office is a result of an increasing demand for European, sovereign cybersecurity services. More organisations are actively choosing partners with a strong regional presence and an international SOC structure within Europe. The new office in Utrecht provides room for further expansion of the Dutch team and supports mnemonic’s ambition to offer local support to organisations across the Benelux,” Løkken concludes.

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