Agentic AI is reshaping the network – and it’s time to upgrade

Wireless connectivity is becoming a critical infrastructure for the AI era. As organizations deploy AI use cases, it is the wireless network that delivers security, telemetry, and senses, transports, and responds to data in real time.

Every industry is transforming. Healthcare, for instance, has become an early adopter of high-density Wi-Fi 7, upgrading infrastructure not as a choice, but as a necessity to improve patient outcomes and clinical team efficiency. In addition, modern wireless networks must now support not just people and devices, but autonomous AI agents that use huge amounts of data to make real-time decisions. This shift is reshaping the demands on our infrastructure.

When this interface has problems, the whole organization feels it. IT managers will tell you that when something goes wrong, people usually blame the network, particularly the wireless network, even before analysing what has actually happened. Therefore, wireless should be viewed as a strategic platform for innovation, not simply a utility.

The reality of network complexity

Our latest research shows that 98% of IT leaders report increased complexity in their wireless operations. The reason: Internet of Things devices, high-bandwidth applications, and – of course – AI workloads. Businesses are struggling with visibility gaps that make troubleshooting hard. This leads to reactive cycles that waste resources.

The research also found that 75% of organizations highlight efficiency gains and enhanced customer engagement thanks to strategic wireless investments. Yet, many teams still spend hundreds of hours a year on tickets that automation could solve.

Navigating the wireless AI paradox

AI drives strong return on investment in network operations. Yet AI-generated cyberattacks are now a top security threat. This is the Wireless AI Paradox: the same capabilities that unlock competitive advantage can also create new risks if not properly secured.

To turn AI from a risk into an asset, businesses must move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, intelligent operations. AI is already used to simplify wireless tasks like network assurance. These tools can save over 850 hours per IT person each year. This is not just about efficiency. It frees up time for innovation. That is the real return on investment.

The Wireless AI Paradox signals that the operating model for networks must fundamentally change, rather than simply presenting another challenge to manage. Incremental improvements are no longer enough. To fully capture the benefits of AI while mitigating its risks, organizations must rethink how their networks are designed, secured, and operated.

Three strategic shifts to build AI-ready networks

To meet this moment, organizations must make three decisive shifts:

Move from reactive to autonomous operations

Businesses should focus on autonomous, agent-led networking. This goes beyond traditional AIOps. It helps teams handle daily noise and lets engineers focus on platforms that drive growth.

Secure against AI-generated threats

AI-driven security incidents are a major risk. Over a third of breaches come from compromised IoT or operational technology devices. Businesses need security that moves as fast as the agents they deploy.

Build networks for blended teams

The workforce now blends humans, AI agents, and automated systems. For example, in a supply chain, AI agents reroute shipments using real-time network data. A human manager may need to override a decision. A system must authenticate. All this happens at machine speed. Networks must support secure, real-time data flows with no latency while managing the identity of AI agents, devices, and people, a critical challenge.

What this means for businesses today

If an organization is planning for the era of autonomous systems, they must speed up their modernization of the underlying infrastructure, including wireless. Businesses need to assess their current state, understand their agentic roadmap, and plan infrastructure that supports both AI‑assisted and autonomous operations.

At Cisco, we are building the infrastructure for this new era. Our Secure Network solutions support real-time agent operations. We are building solutions that work alongside existing infrastructure to help transition to AI-ready networks.

Organizations that delay this transition risk turning their networks into bottlenecks rather than enablers, and the cost of standing still continues to grow.

Those that move ahead will be those that stop managing complexity and start building a platform for innovation. They will have networks that don’t just connect, they anticipate, adapt, and accelerate. That future is here today. The question is: will businesses lead or follow?

This article was submitted by Cisco.