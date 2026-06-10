Zscaler launches ZAgent Framework for agentic AI administration

Zscaler announces a significant expansion of its Zero Trust SASE platform. The company is introducing the ZAgent Framework for agentic AI management, new browser solutions for unmanaged devices, Zero Trust B2B connectivity for supply chains, and comprehensive multicloud security. The inline security cloud now processes more than 750 billion transactions per day.

According to CEO Jay Chaudhry, the rationale is clear. “Legacy SASE was built in the post-pandemic rush, based on a firewall and VPN model for a network perimeter that no longer exists. In a world of AI with distributed users, partners, and cloud workloads, that model leaves enterprises exposed.”

ZAgent Framework centralizes SASE management

ZAgent Framework orchestrates agents from across the entire Zero Trust SASE platform to automate configuration and troubleshooting. Administrators control the agents via a simple natural language interface in the Zscaler Experience Center. One of those agents is the Zscaler Digital Experience Agent, which enables administrators to quickly diagnose and resolve the root cause of user issues, such as Wi-Fi, ISP, or device problems.

CPO Adam Geller emphasizes the operational side. “Security teams are spending too much time stitching together fragmented tools and reacting to misconfigurations they should never have to see. By embedding our ZAgent Framework into Zscaler’s platform, we are making SASE management largely autonomous.”

Browsers, supply chains, and multicloud secured

In addition to agentless AI management, Zscaler is introducing two browser solutions: a cross-browser extension and a full-fledged Chromium-based enterprise browser. Both integrate Zero Trust SASE directly into the browser and are intended to replace VDI and VPN environments for unmanaged devices and BYOD. In addition, the new Zero Trust B2B Connectivity offers bidirectional application access for customers and partners without exposing networks or requiring complex firewall rules. This replaces site-to-site VPNs and MPLS connections.

In the area of workload security, Zscaler is expanding its Zero Trust Gateway to Google Cloud Platform, in addition to existing AWS support. Microsegmentation for Kubernetes environments is also available, including support for Google Kubernetes Engine. This provides containers and virtual machines with automated segmentation without code changes.

Tip: Zscaler optimizes Zero Trust for agentic AI security