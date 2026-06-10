Supermicro to invest $7 billion in expanding AI server production

Supermicro aims to raise $7 billion through a major funding round to keep pace with the growing demand for AI infrastructure. The server supplier says this will help finance, among other things, the procurement of critical components for an order backlog that has now reached approximately $39 billion.

Global demand for AI servers continues to rise as hyperscalers, cloud providers, and large enterprises invest heavily in new data center capacity for generative AI applications. According to Reuters, Supermicro is among the companies directly benefiting from this trend. The company supplies systems equipped with the latest AI processors from manufacturers such as Nvidia and AMD.

To ensure timely delivery of the necessary hardware, the company is opting for a combination of share issuances and other equity-linked financing methods. A significant portion of the proceeds is being used to purchase components and support further production capacity.

Multiple financing structures

The capital operation consists of several components. Supermicro is selling billions of dollars worth of depositary shares and common stock to a consortium of financial institutions. In addition, starting in the third quarter, the company plans to raise up to another $2 billion through a so-called at-the-market offering, in which shares are gradually sold on the stock exchange.

Investors initially reacted cautiously to the news. In after-hours trading, the stock lost a few percent. Such reactions are common when existing shareholders must account for dilution of their stake from new share issuances.

AI demand continues to drive investment

Supermicro’s move fits into a broader trend in which AI infrastructure providers are raising large sums to support the explosive demand for computing power. This applies not only to hardware manufacturers but also to technology companies building or expanding new AI data centers.

According to Supermicro, outstanding orders for AI servers now total approximately $39 billion, spread across more than 20 customers. This underscores the strong growth of the market for AI infrastructure.

Part of the proceeds can also be used to repay debt, provide additional working capital, and invest in further growth. This not only creates room for the company to fulfill existing orders but also to prepare for a further increase in demand for AI systems.