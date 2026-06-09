Neurometric AI is the inference orchestration company behind ClawPack, an advanced simulation mathematics technology has formed an alliance with LumaDock, the virtual private server (VPS) hosting provider with a purpose-built OpenClaw deployment template. The companies this month finished developing technology that claims to make cost-efficient OpenClaw deployments accessible to developers worldwide.

The partnership is designed to give OpenClaw’s 3+ million users a turnkey stack for running always-on AI agents at a fraction of frontier model costs.

An OpenClaw aide memoire

OpenClaw is an open source personal AI assistant that runs 24/7 with skills, tools, browser control, canvas and “cron jobs” (cron comes from chronos i.e. time… and so a cron job for OpenClaw automates scheduled server tasks, like database backups or routine cleanups, at specific intervals)… and here, ClawPack handles the hosting, so you developers (and perhaps one day, users) can deploy OpenClaw without managing servers, secure shell protocol (SSH), or infrastructure.

Today, we see OpenClaw boast of some over 346,000 GitHub stars and 3.2 million users.

The technology routes every task to whatever frontier model a user has configured and the result is inference bills that routinely reach hundreds of Euros per month, and some in documented cases, thousands.

The partnership between Neurometric and LumaDock claims to address both sides of the problem: where OpenClaw runs, and what it runs on.

OpenClaw VPS template

LumaDock provides a purpose-built OpenClaw VPS template that eliminates the friction of self-hosting. Users deploy a server, select the OpenClaw template and the agent runtime is pre-installed and running on Ubuntu 24.04 before they ever SSH in.

“OpenClaw on a LumaDock VPS is already a clean, reliable setup. Adding ClawPack gives users a clear path to sustainable inference costs without sacrificing performance.”

Neurometric’s ClawPack sits alongside the user’s existing frontier model as an OpenAI-compatible provider. It intercepts routine sub-tasks — classification, extraction, formatting, summarisation — and routes them to task-specific Small Language Models rather than frontier APIs,” said Andrei Romanescu, chief marketing officer at LumaDock

Purpose-built models for narrow jobs

These models are purpose-built for narrow jobs and run at a fraction of the compute cost of general-purpose frontier models. The cost advantage is architectural: a model fine-tuned for a specific task is genuinely cheaper to run than a trillion-parameter model doing the same work. Users report reducing their frontier model calls by 60 to 90 percent without a meaningful change in output quality.

“OpenClaw users are running serious workflows and getting hit with serious bills,” said Calvin Cooper, co-founder of Neurometric AI. “ClawPack is built on the premise that most agentic work does not require the most expensive model. It requires the right model. Partnering with LumaDock means we can offer OpenClaw users a complete solution from day one, not just a cost optimisation layer they have to figure out themselves.”

Reliable hosting + inference routing

ClawPack’s free tier covers 100 million tokens per month with no credit card required. Together, the two products form what the companies claim is “a complete stack” i.e. reliable hosting from LumaDock and cost-efficient inference routing from Neurometric.

Joint tutorial content will be published across both platforms in the coming weeks. ClawPack is available here and the LumaDock OpenClaw VPS template is available here and plans start at US$1.99 per month.