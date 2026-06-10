Datadog update tackles AI and security complexity

Datadog has unveiled more than a hundred new features. The announcements focus on autonomous operations, AI agent security, and greater control over data. Key products include Bits AI, AI Guard, and Bring Your Own Cloud.

The company made the announcement at its DASH conference. This year, the focus is on autonomy and reducing operational complexity. CTO Alexis Lê-Quôc described the goal as follows: “We launched 100+ capabilities unified around one goal: giving customers the visibility they need to find and fix the issues that matter most, the moment they matter.”

Bits AI becomes fully autonomous

Bits AI is Datadog’s suite of agents that automate development, security, and operational workflows. Until now, the focus has been on investigating the root cause of issues. With the introduction of Bits Detection, Agent Evals, Infrastructure, Code, Release, Data Analysis, Testing, and Chat, Bits AI can now operate fully autonomously. The tool continuously scans infrastructure, suggests fixes, and implements them within predefined guardrails. This also applies to AI agents themselves. With Agent Evals, Bits AI can detect and correct errors in other agents. Bits AI is available in tools such as Slack and Claude. Earlier this year, Datadog added Feature Flags for safer releases, an approach that is now fully integrated into the Bits AI release cycle.

AI Guard and Bring Your Own Cloud

In addition to Bits AI, Datadog is introducing AI Guard, specifically designed to secure AI agents. VP of Security Tim Knudsen states that AI agents operate with elevated privileges and access to sensitive data, meaning a single malicious prompt can turn an agent into an attack vector. AI Guard combines deep agent telemetry tracing with stateful behavioral anomaly analysis to detect and block these types of attacks.

Another announcement is Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). As AI generates more log volume, data storage grows exponentially. BYOC allows customers to run the Datadog platform in their own cloud environment, so that data is processed and stored in their own object storage.

Finally, Datadog is launching the Bits Agent Builder, which lets teams build their own AI agents for incident resolution and reporting. Agent Console also provides a centralized overview of AI agents and coding tools, including Claude Code, Cursor, and GitHub Copilot.