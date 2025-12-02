Sumo Logic Dojo AI gets agents for security operations

Sumo Logic is bringing new AI agents to Dojo AI. The SOC Analyst Agent, Knowledge Agent, and Model Context Protocol Server are designed to help security teams reduce alert fatigue and speed up investigations.

Modern security operations centers are grappling with a perfect storm of complexity: growing alert volumes, fragmented tools, and pressure to respond faster. Sumo Logic’s Dojo AI brings control to this hectic environment by combining agentic AI, log intelligence, and model integration.

The new agents follow the earlier launch of Dojo AI earlier this year. The platform is an enterprise-grade system that enables security teams to analyze the highest-priority security issues within their organization. Agents can process signals within Dojo AI and develop context-aware responses.

Three new agents

The SOC Analyst Agent applies agentic AI reasoning to streamline triage and investigation. It provides severity ratings for alerts, collects related activity, and provides context for analysts. By filtering out noise and repetitive reviews, analysts can focus on real threats and potentially achieve faster, more consistent results.

The Knowledge Agent provides immediate, AI-powered answers to “how-to” questions in natural language. Users receive simple, quotable answers from documentation and product knowledge via Mobot, Dojo AI’s conversational interface. This should make self-service more efficient and accelerate platform adoption.

The third addition is the Sumo Logic Model Context Protocol Server. This extends Dojo AI to a connected, agentic ecosystem. Organizations can integrate their own copilots, proprietary models, and third-party AI systems while maintaining the scale, consistency, and security of Sumo Logic.

The SOC Analyst Agent and MCP server are currently available in beta and prototype for select customers. General availability is planned for 2026. The Knowledge Agent is available today within the Sumo Logic platform.