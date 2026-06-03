Veeam DataAI Command Platform adds AI agents for privacy compliance

Veeam is introducing three new AI agents for privacy and compliance automation on the DataAI Command Platform. They are built on Securiti AI technology, which Veeam acquired late last year.

Regulations such as GDPR, the EU AI Act, ePrivacy, and DORA impose obligations that apply not only to data but also to AI models and consent signals. Fines under these frameworks can reach up to 7 percent of global annual revenue. Yet many privacy programs still rely on manual reviews and spreadsheets, which are not equipped to handle AI agents moving through corporate data at machine speed.

“Compliance is no longer a point-in-time exercise. It has to be continuous, evidence-based, and built directly into how organizations operate,” says Cassandra Maldini, Head of Product Strategy for Privacy and AI Governance at Veeam.

Three agents for privacy operations

The Consent Agent manages the entire consent lifecycle. This ranges from creating cookie banners to automated testing, continuous monitoring, and implementing corrections in analytics platforms, AI pipelines, and SaaS applications. The agent works with jurisdiction-aware risk scores and delivers audit-ready evidence.

The Data Subject Request Agent generates and maintains privacy request forms tailored to an organization’s regulatory landscape. Veeam claims that the time required to deploy such a form is reduced by approximately 50 percent.

The Assessment Agent analyzes supporting evidence and generates one-click responses to Data Protection Impact Assessments, EU AI Act compliance assessments, and vendor risk lists.

The new agents stem from the acquisition of Securiti AI and the previously announced Agent Commander for AI risk management. Together, they form an extension of the DataAI Command Platform, which supports more than a hundred regulatory frameworks.

The Consent Agent is generally available today as part of the DataAI Command Platform. The Data Subject Request Agent and the Assessment Agent are scheduled for Q3 2026.