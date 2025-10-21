Veeam acquires Securiti AI for $1.7 billion

Veeam Software is acquiring Securiti AI for $1.725 billion (€1.487 billion). The acquisition aims to combine data resilience with data security, privacy, and AI trust, resulting in a single platform for managing an entire data estate.

“We’ve entered a new era for data. It’s no longer about just protecting data from cyber threats and unforeseen disasters; it’s also about identifying all your data, ensuring it’s governed and trusted to power AI transparently,” says Veeam CEO Anand Eswaran.

With this acquisition, Veeam eliminates fragmented data management across apps, clouds, SaaS environments, and backups. CIOs, CISOs, and CDOs get a unified platform to control their entire data landscape. It combines data resilience with Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), privacy, and AI trust functionality.

Data Command Center as a foundation

Securiti AI developed the Data Command Center, powered by a knowledge graph that unifies data intelligence and security controls for hybrid multi-cloud environments. The agentic AI framework automates key functions for data intelligence and security. The Gencore AI module enables secure enterprise AI search.

Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti AI, will become President of Security and AI at Veeam. Jalil previously founded Elastica, which merged with Blue Coat for $280 million. Symantec then acquired the combined company for $4.7 billion. Prior to that, he sold WiChorus to Tellabs for $180 million.

The transaction is expected to close this quarter, subject to customary conditions and approvals. Veeam will continue to offer Securiti AI’s Data Command Center alongside its existing products.

