NTT DATA and Google Cloud expand collaboration on agentic AI

NTT DATA and Google Cloud are expanding their partnership to help companies deploy agentic AI at scale.

The starting point is a dedicated Gemini Enterprise practice that NTT DATA is establishing globally. To this end, 5,000 engineers are being certified as Gemini Enterprise experts. Together, the companies are developing a roadmap to build up to 500 AI agents for horizontal and sector-specific use cases.

Many companies have already begun experimenting with AI, but are struggling to scale it up to company-wide deployment. NTT DATA explicitly positions this partnership as a solution to that gap. Abhijit Dubey, CEO of NTT DATA, puts it this way: “This expanded partnership with Google Cloud and NTT DATA is helping clients move beyond pilots and embed AI into the way their organizations operate, creating a faster and lower-risk path to enterprise-wide transformation.”

NTT DATA’s own research shows that 99 percent of surveyed companies say AI requires more cloud investment. At the same time, 88 percent state that current levels of cloud investment are jeopardizing AI initiatives.

Joint engineering teams and sovereign AI

To make the leap from pilot to scale, NTT DATA and Google Cloud deploy integrated co-innovation teams. Forward-deployed engineers work directly on-site with clients, alongside domain experts. This model applies to sectors such as banking, insurance, manufacturing, and retail.

Notably, sovereign AI is an explicit part of the program. NTT DATA provides support for deployments that meet data residency and compliance requirements—a key consideration for European organizations subject to strict regulations.

Tip: NTT DATA and Google Cloud Join Forces for AI Transformation