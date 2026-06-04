Infoblox IQ brings agentic AI to network and security management

Infoblox has announced Infoblox IQ, an agentic operations layer built on top of the existing DDI platform. The system continuously analyzes DNS queries, DHCP leases, and security events to enable network and security teams to respond more quickly. At the same time, Infoblox is introducing an MCP server for integration with external AI systems.

The intelligence behind Infoblox IQ is built on more than 25 years of experience with DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) for large organizations worldwide. Previously, Infoblox released SOC Insights, which automatically collects large amounts of DNS threat intelligence for security teams. Infoblox IQ goes further by adding active AI actions and agentic triage.

For security teams, Infoblox IQ for Threat Defense investigates DNS security alerts using agentic AI. It gathers evidence, analyzes activity, and determines the cause before presenting SOC analysts with a consolidated overview of confirmed threats, affected users, and recommended remediation steps. In one customer deployment, the system reduced more than 504,000 operational events to just 24 prioritized actions. Investigations that previously required 45 to 90 minutes of manual analysis were made immediately available with the necessary context.

DDI Operations and Availability

Infoblox IQ for DDI focuses on network operations. It proactively identifies configuration and capacity issues in Infoblox Universal DDI and Infoblox NIOS, performs automated analysis, and delivers root-cause analysis within seconds, including a complete audit trail. Infoblox states that this covers ninety percent of the work a network operator typically performs after opening a ticket.

Infoblox IQ for Threat Defense will be generally available in late June 2026. Infoblox IQ for DDI, the IQ Assistant, and the MCP server integration are available to early access customers and will be generally released in the fall of 2026.