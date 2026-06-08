Alation serves up Semantic Model Mastering, it’s MDM for the semantic layer

Alation is the company we know for its data intelligence platform, designed to centralise data cataloguing, governance, literacy and analytics. The company this month updated its Data Products Marketplace. The marketplace now includes Semantic Model Mastering, a capability that lets enterprises catalogue semantic models, govern them as data products and sync back to source systems.

For data stewards and data product owners managing semantic models across multiple platforms, the company says this move “closes a gap” by providing central governance for the context that AI depends on.

MDM for the semantic layer

As a technique, semantic model mastering is a cross-platform semantic model governance process available as part of Alation’s Data Products Marketplace – the company tells us to “think of it as mobile device management (MDM) for your semantic layer” i.e. one master, multiple consumers, governance in the middle.

Semantic Model Mastering is available today via YAML upload, with expanded Snowflake connector and syncing support.

The challenge, says Alation, is that Semantic models are created everywhere, but mastered nowhere.

“Every major data platform now maintains its own semantic layer. Each one defines metrics, dimensions and business terms within its own boundary. For enterprises running three or more of these platforms, the result is predictable: information sprawl, unclear source of truth, incomplete or contradictory definitions and lack of ownership,” details Alation, in a press statement.

Ungoverned semantic models

The problem compounds as AI features consume these definitions. When the underlying semantic models are inconsistent, incomplete, or stale, the AI outputs built on them inherit those same gaps. Organisations that invested in governed data foundations are watching ungoverned semantic models undermine the accuracy of their AI tools.

The company says that each platform’s governance stops at its own boundary – and that that’s just a design reality.

But (as we know) no enterprise wants to operate within a single boundary i.e. a modern business will need to run data across multiple platforms and the semantic models that exist should be made available in a flexible, trusted manner for use across the organisation.

Alation insists that central mastering requires an independent layer. One place where definitions are owned, approved, versioned and enriched with business context that spans every platform in the organisation.

The suggestion here is that businesses need one place where changes propagate outward to every platform where analysts and AI agents consume data. The pattern is familiar: it’s the same architecture that master data management brought to customer records and product hierarchies decades ago, now applied to semantics.

Governed semantic models = better AI

The business case is straightforward. When AI features operate on semantic models that have been governed, enriched with business context, and centrally mastered, they produce more accurate and consistent results across every platform. Data stewards stop reconciling definitions manually. One governed source replaces the spreadsheet-and-Slack approach to semantic consistency.

When a definition changes, it changes in one place and propagates to consuming systems through a controlled sync.

Multiple enterprise accounts across financial services, technology, and manufacturing have independently requested the ability to master semantic models centrally and push governed definitions back to their data platforms.

Open Semantic Interchange

Alation is also a launch partner alongside Snowflake for the Open Semantic Interchange. This is an industry-wide specification effort to standardise how organisations exchange semantic metadata across analytics, AI and BI platforms, providing a vendor-neutral, single source of truth for semantic data.

OSI is an open standard for semantic model interchange. Alation is a launch partner alongside Snowflake. OSI provides the interchange format; Alation provides the mastering engine.

“Semantic Model Mastering extends the Data Products Marketplace to close the govern-once, activate-everywhere loop. [Data stewards can] create data products from any source i.e. they can ingest Snowflake semantic views through the expanded connector or bring in definitions from BI tools like Power BI and Tableau. Each path produces a governed data product aligned with the Open Semantic Interchange standard,” states the company.

Governed data products

Data scientists, stewards and software engineers can also promote catalogued semantic models to data products with ownership assignment, approval workflows, version control, and quality standards. The data product becomes the mastered version, governed in one place regardless of origin.

Alation adds business context that goes beyond the technical metadata available within any one platform. Richer context flows through to downstream AI features, improving their performance without changing how teams work.

Finally, teams can sync back to source systems i.e. they can materialise enriched data products back to source platforms. AI features then operate on governed, enriched definitions without users ever entering Alation.

What to think about Alation

This is a case of Alation tackling data sprawl quite directly and (maybe, just maybe) the comparatively unloved data steward (if we can agree than most members of the operations team, from sysadmins to DBAs, are never granted the all-star status that developers get) might be getting tools that make their job that much better.

By aligning with the new Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) standard alongside Snowflake, Alation injects business context into the underlying structures that fuel AI engines, so that’s probably a good thing too. This is enterprise-grade consistency for modern data stacks, deep stuff, but worth the effort perhaps.