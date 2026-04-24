Pinecone On-Demand is thirsty for bursty workloads

Vector workloads are rarely a one-size-fits-all situation. These are the compute jobs that require systems to process high-dimensional data points as mathematical arrays, enabling efficient similarity searches and complex pattern recognition in AI systems. That core truth means we need to think about how jobs are pushed through modern cloud-based instances and think about every single node in the stack. Pinecone thinks it has a fresh kernel (pun intended, sorry) of hope for computational efficiency.

The cloud-native vector database company that works to deliver services for high-performance AI reminds us that some applications (such as RAG systems, agents, prototypes and even plain old scheduled jobs) have bursty, variable traffic. They spike, they idle, they spike again.

Elastic usage, thirty for bursty

The company says that its Pinecone On-Demand service is built for exactly this: elastic, usage-based and cost-effective when query volume is unpredictable.

But, says the firm, when data retrieval is both revenue-critical and consistently running at scale, the requirements change. When query volume is high and sustained, latency SLOs are tight, finance needs a number they can forecast and per-request pricing stops being your friend. The cost curve steepens. Rate limits constrain throughput, so the question shifts from “does retrieval work?” to “can we run it affordably and predictably at this scale?”

“We’re announcing Pinecone Dedicated Read Nodes (DRN) is now generally available. DRN indexes are designed for workloads that need predictable performance, high throughput and cost-efficient scaling under sustained load,” said Jeff Zhu, VP of product at Pinecone.

If a user runs search, recommendations, or agents with sustained, high-volume traffic, DRN gives provides:

Lower, more predictable cost with fixed hourly per-node pricing that is said to be more cost-effective than per-request pricing for high-QPS (queries per second) workloads and easier to forecast



Predictable low-latency and high throughput through dedicated, provisioned read nodes with a warm data path (memory + local SSD) that keeps vectors always hot, no cold start latency regressions



DRN also adds five new production capabilities for deeper control and observability.

“When revenue-critical retrieval consistently runs at scale, the economics change. Most teams don’t fail because vector search doesn’t work. Teams hit a different wall: retrieval is part of an end-user experience that drives revenue and the economics and performance of that retrieval need to be as reliable as any other piece of critical infrastructure,” noted Zhu.

In practice, three things tend to happen at once as workloads scale:

Per-request costs climb at sustained QPS. On-Demand’s usage-based pricing is efficient for variable demand. But when volume is consistently high, costs scale with every query, especially when scanning large datasets. What was cost-effective at moderate traffic becomes expensive at sustained scale.



Cost becomes hard to forecast. When pricing is per-request and volume fluctuates even modestly, forecasting spend requires assumptions. Finance wants a number, but users can only offer a range.



Rate limits constrain throughput. Multi-tenant serverless systems use rate limits to ensure quality of service across all users. That’s good system design. For workloads that need thousands of queries per second without interruption, those limits become a ceiling that developers can’t control.



The company says that DRN is built for workloads where retrieval performance and economics need to be planned and provisioned, not variable. What workloads are a fit for DRN? Pinecore says teams should choose DRN when a workload has consistent or high QPS, because hourly per-node pricing beats per-request pricing, often significantly. It also works well for large vector counts i.e hundreds of millions to billions of vectors, benefiting from DRN’s “always-hot data path”, with indexes kept in memory and on local SSD, so there are no cold start latency regressions.

“DRN is configured per-index. So users run dev/test workloads on On-Demand and production workloads on DRN. Same platform, same APIs. Pinecone uniquely lets users mix these performance profiles within a single platform,” explains Zhu.

A lesson in economics

In summary, Pinecone says that the economics of DRN depend on the shape of a workload. A global enterprise networking company uses Pinecone for search across a 6.1 million vector index at 20-50 QPS. The workload is small in vector count but latency-sensitive and the consistent query volume makes per-request pricing expensive relative to the dataset size.

The takeaway: revenue-critical retrieval

DRN’s dedicated resources deliver a latency floor users control. When SLOs are tight and traffic is steady, provisioned capacity is both faster and cheaper than paying per request.

“Dedicated Read Nodes, now generally available, gives teams running revenue-critical retrieval at sustained scale a clean path to predictability: dedicated read capacity with always-hot data, no read rate limits and fixed hourly pricing that scales with infrastructure, not query count,” conlcuded Zhu.

Because DRN is configured per-index, dev/test indexes can stay on On-Demand while production indexes get dedicated resources. Same architecture, same APIs, same behaviour, different cost and performance profiles where users need them. DRN’s core value stays the same: dedicated resources, always-hot data and fixed-cost scaling.