Snowflake Cortex Code is now called CoCo and performs autonomous development tasks

Snowflake’s AI assistant, Cortex Code, was often referred to as CoCo, but has now officially been given that name. In addition, several enhancements have been introduced to enable autonomous development work and expand the assistant’s reach.

A new Automations feature enables the autonomous execution of recurring, event-driven workflows, including monitoring and validation. Cloud Agents allow users to launch tasks in Snowsight that then run securely in the cloud, without anything needing to remain open locally. There is also a Skill Catalog that enables teams to share and reuse proven workflows.

“CoCo makes work for experienced developers dramatically faster and easier, and is opening the door for non-traditional builders, like analysts and data-savvy business users, to start creating pipelines, automations, and AI apps on their own,” says Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product at Snowflake.

CoCo is now also available as a native desktop app, a mobile app, and a Slackbot. There are also extensions for VS Code and Microsoft Excel, as well as a plugin for Anthropic’s Claude Code. The latter is particularly interesting, as Snowflake has previously worked closely with Anthropic on integrating Claude 3.5 Sonnet into Cortex.

Tip: Snowflake AI has simplicity, efficiency, and trust at its core

Datastream bridges the gap with real-time data

AI apps are only as up-to-date as the data that feeds them. That is exactly the problem Datastream aims to solve. Many organizations run a separate streaming system alongside their data platform, with all the operational hassle that entails: separate connectors, duplicate permissions, and engineers spending time on infrastructure management instead of building AI.

Datastream is fully Kafka-compatible and runs natively on Snowflake. Existing Kafka applications and data streams can be connected to it without major architectural changes. Streaming data automatically inherits the governance, access controls, and lineage of the rest of the Snowflake platform. Snowflake sees a $128 billion market opportunity in streaming data and real-time AI.

Through a new CoCo integration, developers can create real-time pipelines and build AI apps on live streaming data with a simple prompt, directly within Snowflake.