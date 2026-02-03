Snowflake launches Cortex Code agent for understanding data context

Snowflake introduces Cortex Code, an AI agent designed to accelerate data projects. The tool translates complex data engineering and analytics into natural language.

Cortex Code is built to understand the entire development cycle. The agent has access to Snowflake data, compute, governance, and operational semantics. “For AI to truly deliver value, it must move beyond experimentation and become an integral part of the systems that teams rely on every day,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product at Snowflake.

The tool focuses on bridging the gap between technical experts and domain experts. Cortex Code translates data engineering, machine learning, and agent-building tasks into simple workflows in natural language.

According to Snowflake, what makes Cortex Code powerful is its integration with the existing Cortex AI platform. The agent works within the Snowflake environment via Cortex Code in Snowsight, and locally via VS Code or Cursor with the Cortex Code CLI. This flexibility allows developers to continue working in their familiar environment.

New integrations for app development

In addition to Cortex Code, Snowflake is introducing two important integrations. The collaboration with v0 by Vercel enables users to build AI-driven data apps with natural language. These apps can be securely deployed within Snowflake via Snowpark Container Services.

The Brave Search API integration brings real-time web knowledge to Snowflake Intelligence, Cortex Code, and Cortex Agents. This allows agents to answer questions about current events, research market trends, and retrieve documentation with high accuracy. This combination of internal enterprise data and public context should reduce hallucinations.

Finally, Workspaces will receive updates with Shared Workspaces, Snowflake Notebooks, and OpenID Connect authentication. Teams can collaborate in the environment to build data pipelines, develop AI apps, and create interactive experiences.

Cortex Code in Snowsight will soon be generally available, although an exact date has not been communicated. The CLI version is already available for use.