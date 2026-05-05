ServiceNow expands autonomous workforce to nearly all business roles

At Knowledge 2026, ServiceNow is introducing a new series of AI specialists for IT, Sales, HR, and security to create the Autonomous Workforce. These AI specialists execute entire processes, from start to finish, without human intervention. They go a few steps further than the average AI agent.

ServiceNow makes a clear distinction between standard AI agents and its own AI specialists. While an AI agent performs a single task, an AI specialist executes an entire process, including all associated system interactions, escalations, approvals, and logging. The specialist only stops once the work is fully completed, not once the task is executed.

Autonomous Workforce specialists

The expansion covers four domains. For IT, ServiceNow is introducing specialists for AIOps, site reliability engineering, asset lifecycle management, and IT portfolio planning. An AIOps specialist detects anomalies, establishes connections between events, and automatically resolves issues where necessary. An SRE specialist is responsible for triage: determining what happened, the impact, the priority, and who needs to be involved. In addition, the SRE specialist writes the post-mortem documentation entirely independently, ensuring everything is fully documented.

In the CRM domain, ServiceNow focuses on bringing the front office and back office closer together. For example, there are new specialists for sales qualification, quote creation, order processing, billing resolution, and automated renewals. With this, ServiceNow is taking a major next step with its Autonomous CRM, which is also growing steadily. According to ServiceNow, more than 100 million customer cases have been resolved, 16 million orders processed, and seven million quotes generated monthly via the Autonomous CRM platform.

For so-called employee services, specialists will be introduced for HR, finance, legal, procurement, facility management, and health & safety. ServiceNow data shows that 23 million employees use the employee portal monthly, accounting for more than 40 million cases per year.

For security and risk, ServiceNow is introducing two specialists: one to address the backlog of security incidents and vulnerabilities. Another specialist will provide support for SOC incidents while keeping the human in the loop.

Common foundation

All AI specialists run on the same platform and share the same underlying infrastructure: the CMDB and Context Engine for operational intelligence, the Workflow Data Fabric for data connectivity, EmployeeWorks as a conversational interface, and the AI Control Tower for governance. ServiceNow previously announced that all these layers are included as standard in every product and package, at no additional cost.

Initial results

The Level 1 IT Service Desk Specialist was the first to be launched and is now generally available; it resolves tickets internally in ServiceNow 99 percent faster than human agents. The City of Raleigh reports that 98 percent of its IT tickets are now resolved by its virtual agent Ral-E. Honeywell also reports that its AI assistant “Red” has taken over the majority of service desk conversations.

Availability

The L1 IT Service Desk Specialist, CRM specialists, and employee service specialists are now available. The new IT operations specialists will be available in June. The security and risk specialists are scheduled for a preview in June, with general availability in September.

Also read: ServiceNow moves beyond control tower to govern and kill enterprise AI