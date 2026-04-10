ServiceNow makes its entire portfolio AI-native for every customer

ServiceNow is making its entire product portfolio AI-native. Every customer will receive AI, data connectivity, workflow automation, security, and governance by default. ServiceNow is discontinuing separate AI licenses. Two new additions are the Context Engine, which provides business context for every AI decision, and build agent skills that allow developers to deploy directly to the ServiceNow AI platform from any IDE.

ServiceNow announced today that its entire product portfolio is becoming AI-native. From now on, every customer will receive AI, data integration, workflows, security, and governance as standard, without a separate license. This marks a clear shift in strategy; organizations no longer need to purchase separate AI add-ons, as everything is integrated into the platform.

The move is part of a broader series of investments. Previously, ServiceNow acquired cybersecurity firm Armis for $7.75 billion and AI firm Moveworks for $2.85 billion, both focused on autonomous AI capabilities at the enterprise scale. ServiceNow had already made the Now platform AI-driven and added thousands of AI agents; today’s announcement is the next step in that initiative.

Context Engine: Business context for every AI decision

Context Engine is one of today’s two major announcements. The system gives AI agents and workflows access to real-time business context: which asset is linked to which process, which approval chain applies to a specific cost center, or which supplier history is relevant to a procurement request. ServiceNow claims that the system is built on 85 billion workflows and seven trillion transactions, enabling it to feed LLMs with organization-specific context rather than generic language knowledge. Context Engine is built on top of ServiceNow’s Service Graph, Knowledge Graph, and data catalog.

ServiceNow previously launched the AI Control Tower to centralize the management of AI agents and workflows. Context Engine now adds decision-making context to that. Context Engine is currently available in preview to a select number of customers. General availability will follow at a later date.

Build from any IDE, deploy to ServiceNow

On April 15, the new ServiceNow SDK and Build Agent skills will become available. Developers will be able to deploy apps and AI agents directly to the ServiceNow platform from tools such as Claude Code, Cursor, OpenAI Codex, Windsurf, and Antigravity. Citizen developers can describe workflows in plain language and receive a working workflow within minutes.

For teams looking to build upon existing ServiceNow apps, there is ServiceNow Studio with an embedded Build Agent. This environment understands live data models, scopes, and business rules in real time. Every custom app and AI agent is automatically subject to the governance of AI Control Tower. Customers receive 100 free Build Agent sessions; personal developer instances get 25 free sessions.

AI included in every package, including for midsize companies

ServiceNow is also introducing a new tiered offering model ranging from AI assistance to fully autonomous operations. For mid-sized organizations, the company is launching Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Foundation, which brings together IT, HR, legal, finance, procurement, and facilities services on the ServiceNow AI platform.

ServiceNow had previously targeted the mid-market with its AI-based Core Business Suite. The ESM Foundation builds on that strategy. The new package model and ESM Foundation are now available to all customers. ServiceNow is model-agnostic, meaning customers can use the AI provider of their choice.