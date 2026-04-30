Atos and Elastic to build AI data platform in the Benelux and Nordics

Atos and Elastic are entering into a strategic partnership for the Benelux and Nordics. The goal is to deliver an “AI-ready” data platform for public and private organizations based on Elasticsearch. Atos Benelux and Nordics will serve as a hub for Elastic solutions, with plans to expand the partnership to other European countries in the future.

Atos and Elastic are entering into a strategic partnership to roll out an AI-ready data platform in the Benelux and Nordics. The two companies announced this today. The partnership is aimed at public and private organizations that need reliable data architectures for scalable AI applications.

Atos has incorporated the Elasticsearch platform into its “Smart Platforms” portfolio. Within this portfolio, Elasticsearch functions as an integrated open platform for security, search, and AI, integrating and analyzing data across digital environments. The platform supports modern AI workloads and helps reduce the costs and complexity of IT architectures.

Atos as a Center of Excellence for Elastic

The Benelux and Nordics branches of Atos are positioned as a center of expertise and hub for Elastic solutions. The focus is on the public sector, defense, and regulated industries, sectors where Atos traditionally has a strong presence. It is a logical move for Atos to concentrate on this, as previously indicated by Atos Netherlands CEO Hans Koolen in a conversation with Techzine. In the long term, the two companies aim to expand the partnership to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Elastic has recently invested heavily in AI functionality. Earlier this year, the company launched Agent Builder, a toolset that allows developers to build AI agents based on Elasticsearch in just a few minutes.

AI foundation as a strategic priority

“The partnership with Elastic is a significant reinforcement of our strategy around Smart Platforms, based on a high-quality, AI-ready data foundation to support the transformations of our mutual customers. This enables our customers to convert critical data into operational and strategic value as part of their strategic processes,” says Hans Koolen.

René van Haaster, Area Vice President EMEA North at Elastic, notes that organizations across Europe are working on secure data foundations for AI. “Through our partnership with Atos, we offer customers a unified data platform for scalable AI and security, enabling them to design environments that fully align with their technological and operational needs.”