Messenger, Facebook, and Facebook Ads are experiencing an outage

Since 3:30 p.m. today, the messaging app Messenger and the social media platform Facebook appear to be experiencing an outage. Since then, users have reported issues on the website Downdetector. The number of reports on this website, which tracks outages, has been rising ever since. An outage on the social media platform’s Facebook Ads platform has been confirmed.

Users have been reporting issues with Messenger and Facebook for the past hour. According to the website Downdetector.com, Meta’s messaging app is experiencing outages. Some 1,500 users have already reported the outage there. Facebook’s status page is following this pattern, with far more reports. There does not yet appear to be an official announcement regarding the outage.

Due to the outage, users are unable to log in to Messenger. After an attempt, the app displays the message: “Login failed. An unexpected error has occurred. Please try again.” The Messenger Help Center on facebook.com has also been temporarily unavailable.

Outage in Facebook Ads

Around the same time, Meta did report an outage in Facebook Ads. This business product for Meta users is experiencing issues with campaign creation, campaign delivery, and reports on how campaigns are performing on the social media platform.

At 3:39 a.m., a message appeared on the status page stating that the platform is recovering from a “previous outage.” Meta’s engineering teams are actively working to resolve the issue. However, the latest update at 4:12 a.m. indicates that work remains to be done. “We are aware that some advertisers may be having trouble creating or editing their ads in Ads Manager. Our engineering teams are aware and are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

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