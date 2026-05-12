Veeam launches DataAI Command Platform for the agentic era

At VeeamON 2026, Veeam launched the DataAI Command Platform, an entirely new infrastructure category for the agentic era. The platform combines data resilience, security, governance, compliance, and privacy into a single layer of trust.

Autonomous AI agents have become indispensable in large organizations, but they also come with risks. According to Veeam, AI agents now outnumber human employees by a ratio of 82 to 1. 97 percent of these agents reportedly have more privileges than necessary. As a result, the window for detecting and responding to threats is shrinking.

Veeam addresses this reality with the DataAI Command Platform. “The infrastructure to deploy AI exists. The infrastructure to trust it doesn’t,” says CEO Anand Eswaran. “With the DataAI Command Platform, Veeam is building the missing layer combining resilience, security, governance, compliance and privacy, in one platform.”

The platform is the direct result of the Securiti AI acquisition. That acquisition was aimed at expanding Veeam’s portfolio with data security, privacy, and AI governance. It is this combination that now forms the foundation for the new platform.

Six integrated capabilities

The DataAI Command Platform brings together data, access, identities, and AI into a single connected trust layer. Six integrated capabilities are central: DataAI Command Graph, DataAI Security, DataAI Governance, DataAI Compliance, DataAI Privacy, and DataAI Precision Resilience.

The DataAI Command Graph forms the intelligence backbone. With over 300 connectors to cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, the graph provides a detailed view of the data estate. This goes beyond simply identifying which databases exist; it also reveals which specific files contain sensitive data, who has access to them, and which changes have created a risk condition. The graph covers both live systems and backup environments simultaneously—something Veeam claims no other point solution on the market can do today.

Earlier this year, Veeam launched Agent Commander, the first product resulting from the Securiti AI integration, designed to detect and mitigate AI-driven risks.

DataAI Compliance is linked to more than 100 regulatory frameworks, including the EU AI Act, DORA, and GDPR. The Precision Resilience component builds on twenty years of recovery experience: surgical recovery that undoes only what went wrong, without rolling back the entire system.