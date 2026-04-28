SAS launches AI Navigator for AI governance and compliance

SAS introduces AI Navigator, a SaaS solution that helps organizations map and manage AI usage. The platform provides a centralized overview of AI models, agents, and LLMs, linking them to internal policies and external regulations.

Organizations are rapidly implementing AI but, in the process, are losing track of which models and tools are in use internally. This phenomenon, also known as shadow AI, carries compliance risks.

SAS aims to change that with the AI Navigator. This standalone SaaS solution helps organizations build a comprehensive AI inventory and connect AI applications to internal policies and external laws and regulations.

“AI governance is too often thought of as a compliance measure,” says Reggie Townsend, Vice President of AI Ethics, Governance, and Social Impact at SAS. “It’s a growth driver. Instead of fears of shadow AI putting the organization at risk, AI governance empowers people to push the limits of AI within a structured, transparent and secure environment.”

What SAS AI Navigator does

The solution provides a centralized overview of all AI assets within an organization, whether developed internally or sourced from external vendors. SAS AI Navigator supports LLMs, AI agents, and open-source or SAS models. It tracks the entire lifecycle from experimentation to deployment and ultimately decommissioning.

Organizations do not need to adapt their existing AI workflows for SAS AI Navigator. The tool functions as an overarching governance layer on top of the tools already in use, from Claude to Microsoft Copilot. This allows companies that use chatbots for customer service to not only manage the underlying models but also enforce policies that align with regulations.

In addition to model registration, users can also link internal policies and external regulatory frameworks to specific AI applications. This is particularly relevant in sectors with strict compliance requirements, such as financial services and healthcare.

SAS AI Navigator is a standalone SaaS product for existing and new SAS users. Organizations interested in a private preview can sign up via the SAS website. The solution will be available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace in the third quarter of 2026.

Tip: SAS CTO Bryan Harris: AI requires pragmatism, not hype