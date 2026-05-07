Collibra launches AI Command Center to manage AI agents

Collibra introduces AI Command Center, a solution for real-time management of agentic AI systems. With this launch, the Belgian data company aims to help businesses maintain control over AI agents that make autonomous decisions. A partnership with AI startup Giskard and support for AI UC-1 compliance standards are part of the package.

The AI Command Center is Collibra’s response to what it sees as the accountability gap—namely, agents operating in production without clear ownership or traceability. The platform provides organizations with a unified control plane to monitor AI systems and agents throughout the AI lifecycle. Teams can see which agents are running, how decisions are made, and where systems deviate from expected behavior.

“We are entering the era of agentic AI, where systems don’t just suggest answers, they take actions,” said Felix Van de Maele, co-founder and CEO of Collibra. “The AI Command Center eliminates that tax. It gives organizations real-time visibility, continuous control, and the confidence to run AI at the pace it operates.”

Giskard Partnership and AI UC-1 Compliance

In addition to the Command Center, Collibra is announcing a partnership with Giskard, an AI startup specializing in testing and validation. The integration links execution-layer tests directly to the control plane, ensuring that findings regarding model behavior and agent performance are continuously recorded.

“Enterprise AI leaders need both top-down governance on how agents are built, and bottom-up tests that operationalize this governance directly inside the CI/CD pipelines of AI engineers,” says Alex Combessie, Co-CEO and co-founder of Giskard.

Collibra is also introducing ready-to-use assessment templates that align with AI UC-1 compliance standards. These provide organizations with a framework for consistently assessing agents’ risk, compliance, and readiness.

To provide context for agents, Collibra deploys its MCP Server, which delivers governed metadata and business context in real time. More than a hundred Collibra customers use the MCP Server for context-aware AI systems. This usage has propelled the MCP Server to the top of the Databricks Marketplace.

Collibra has also joined as a launch partner of the Agent Bricks ecosystem.

Tip: With Collibra, you can make your data transparent and compliant