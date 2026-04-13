Commvault launches AI tools for secure agentic AI era

Commvault announces three new AI features for Commvault Cloud: Data Activate, AI Protect, and AI Studio. The tools help securely activate data for AI applications, manage AI agents, and automate recovery workflows.

Data Activate enables organizations to classify and curate data from protected backup copies. The tool prepares datasets in formats such as Apache Iceberg and Parquet, ready for use with large language models. Personal data can be excluded prior to activation. The solution is built on Commvault Cloud’s zero-trust architecture.

AI Protect focuses on discovering and cataloging AI agents in environments, mapping their activities, and performing full-stack recovery. “In agentic environments, agents mutate state across data, systems, and configurations in ways that compound fast and are hard to trace,” says Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault.

AI Studio and broader context

AI Studio enables teams to build their own agents with access to Commvault’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. A repository of built-in agents for common recovery scenarios is available there. Teams can integrate those agents with other enterprise systems.

CEO Sanjay Mirchandani describes Commvault Cloud as the system of record for AI resilience, comparable to ERP for business operations and CRM for customer relationships. The three new features are partly available now and partly on the way.

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