Linux Foundation is developing a DNS system for AI agents

The Linux Foundation has announced a new open-source project designed to enable AI agents to communicate with and discover one another in a standardized manner. The project, called DNS-AID, uses the internet’s existing Domain Name System (DNS) as the basis for a decentralized agent discovery system.

According to the Linux Foundation, the number of autonomous AI agents is growing rapidly, but there is still a lack of a uniform infrastructure that allows these systems to identify and access one another. Many current solutions rely on centralized registration systems or fixed URL configurations. According to the organization, this limits interoperability between AI platforms and makes implementations less flexible.

DNS-AID was originally developed by Infoblox and enables AI agents and so-called Model Context Protocol servers to be published and discovered via DNS. This effectively uses the existing DNS system as a neutral directory for AI services.

Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, states that AI agents are becoming increasingly important for how applications and services communicate with each other. According to him, this creates a need for an open and secure infrastructure for discovery and verification. The Linux Foundation views DNS-AID as a way to incorporate that functionality into existing internet standards rather than into proprietary platforms.

The initiators emphasize that the protocol is independent of specific vendors or DNS providers. This would allow organizations to manage their own AI agent infrastructure without becoming dependent on centralized marketplaces or closed ecosystems.

Neutral open-source governance

The project includes a Python SDK, a command-line interface, and an MCP server. This allows developers to integrate DNS-AID directly into existing workflows and AI environments.

Project maintainer Ingmar Van Glabbeek says that current methods for agent connectivity often rely on manually configured connections and fragmented solutions. According to him, DNS-AID should enable a more web-native approach, where AI agents can be discovered in a similar way to how websites and internet services are found today.

The Linux Foundation reports that DNS-AID will be further developed under neutral open-source governance. The project is now open to contributions from the community. The source code and documentation are available via GitHub.