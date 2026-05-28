KPN launches sovereign cloud with STACKIT in the Netherlands

KPN and Schwarz Digits are jointly launching a European sovereign cloud solution for the Dutch market. Through STACKIT, Schwarz Digits’ cloud platform, the cloud infrastructure will be hosted in KPN data centers in the Netherlands. The service targets critical sectors such as government, financial services, healthcare, and energy.

The demand for European cloud solutions is noticeable, and Lidl owner Schwarz Gruppe appears poised to be a major winner in this area. Earlier this year, De Nederlandsche Bank signed a major deal with that company to reduce its dependence on American cloud providers.

In April, the Dutch government selected STACKIT as its European cloud alternative, with a framework agreement that also includes an exit clause should the provider move outside the EEA.

KPN Partnership

With this new partnership, KPN becomes a key Dutch player in the technical development of a sovereign cloud. KPN is responsible for connectivity and IT services, while STACKIT provides the cloud infrastructure based on open-source software. Data is processed and stored within Europe, and the model supports portability and interoperability to prevent vendor lock-in.

Joost Farwerck, CEO of KPN, explains it this way: “In the Netherlands and Europe, there is a clear need for sovereign cloud solutions. Dutch companies and public organizations are increasingly seeking greater control over their data and a secure European cloud at scale.”

STACKIT and BSI C5 Certification

STACKIT is assessed against the BSI C5 criteria, a standard established by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) that serves as a benchmark for cloud security and transparency. This is an important compliance requirement for financial institutions, government organizations, and healthcare institutions.

The service is now available via the existing German and Austrian STACKIT cloud regions. The Dutch version, with the infrastructure physically located in KPN data centers, is expected to be available in mid-2027. The solution is offered exclusively through KPN and its partners.

Part of a broader cloud strategy

KPN also recently signed the Open Cloud Alliance manifesto and is part of a consortium of seven Dutch companies that aim to jointly offer a sovereign cloud alternative. With STACKIT, KPN is now adding a European sovereign public cloud to its portfolio, alongside its existing public, hybrid, and private cloud solutions.

It is also not considered practical on a broad scale to build the entire IT stack at the national level. STACKIT could eventually benefit from the scale and capital infusion that would make it a competitive hyperscaler alongside AWS, Azure, and GCP. That will be a long road; all three already have nearly two decades of experience as public clouds. In addition, they have an ecosystem of partners and tools to deliver ease of use—the core promise of the cloud alongside scale.

For Schwarz Digits, the Dutch expansion is a continuation of initiatives that are increasingly European rather than German. The partnership also enables German companies to integrate the Dutch cloud region into their existing STACKIT environment.