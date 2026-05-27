Windows Server 2016 fails to find domain controller

Microsoft has confirmed a known issue in the May 2026 security update for Windows Server 2016. On systems with a hostname of exactly 15 characters, domain controller (DC) lookups fail after installing the update. A fix or timeline has not yet been provided.

During DC lookups, a computer searches for an available DC to connect to. The error occurs only on servers whose hostname is exactly 15 characters long. Just one character more or less makes all the difference: hostnames of 14 or 16 characters are not affected.

Specifically, DCLocator calls return the error code ERROR_INVALID_PARAMETER in this situation. Microsoft describes the problem as follows: “When the hostname is 15 characters long, DCLocator calls (for example, using nltest /dsgetdc:<domain> /pdc) will return ERROR_INVALID_PARAMETER, preventing applications and administrative tools from locating a domain controller.”

Administrators with an affected system may therefore also encounter issues with DFS Namespace management and other administrative tasks that depend on DC access. Microsoft states that it is investigating the cause but has not yet announced a timeline for a fix.

Pattern of Recent Windows Server Issues

This is not the first time Microsoft has had to acknowledge a Windows Server issue recently. Last month, the company released emergency updates following reboot issues on Windows Server. Additionally, there was Windows Server 2025, which lost contact with the DC after a restart. Furthermore, Microsoft confirmed Windows Update errors following the January 2026 preview updates in limited network environments, as well as issues with Windows 11 security updates due to insufficient space on the EFI System Partition.

In April, Microsoft also fixed a bug that caused Windows Server 2019 and 2022 systems to be unintentionally updated to Windows Server 2025. That bug had been present since September 2024.

Windows Server 2016 reached the end of mainstream support in January 2022. Microsoft extended the extended support by five years to give customers more time to migrate to a newer version. Extended support will therefore continue until January 2027.