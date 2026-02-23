Support for Windows Server 2016 is coming to an end

Microsoft is warning organizations about the impending end of support for several Windows products from 2016. These include Windows Server 2016, Windows 10 Enterprise 2016 LTSB, and Windows IoT Enterprise LTSB 2016.

According to Microsoft, these products are approaching the final stage of their lifecycle, which has direct consequences for organizations that still depend on this software.

The lifecycle documentation on Microsoft Learn shows that Windows Server 2016 has not received regular support since January 2022 and is now fully in the extended support phase. During this period, Microsoft will only provide security updates, without functional improvements or broader support. These latest updates will be available until January 12, 2027. After that, Microsoft will permanently stop patching security vulnerabilities in this server version.

For Windows 10 Enterprise 2016 LTSB and Windows IoT Enterprise LTSB 2016, the end point is closer. Microsoft Learn confirms that these editions will reach the end of their extended support on October 13, 2026. At the time, these variants were positioned for environments where stability is paramount and where systems often remain unchanged in production for years. It is precisely this target group that is now reaching the limits of that model, as the fixed support periods are coming to an end.

End of support does not come as a surprise

Microsoft emphasizes that systems will continue to function after the end of support, but that new vulnerabilities will no longer be addressed. In its lifecycle documentation, the company points out that this is a conscious policy choice within the so-called Fixed Lifecycle Policy, whereby the end date of support is already determined when the product is introduced. For organizations, this means that the moment of farewell should come as no surprise, although in practice migrations are often postponed.

To give organizations extra time, Microsoft also offers the Extended Security Updates program for these products. This means that critical security updates will remain temporarily available for a fee. For Windows 10 Enterprise 2016 LTSB, the costs are now known and will increase each year per device. For Windows Server 2016, Microsoft has confirmed that ESU will also be available, but the exact prices have not yet been published. Microsoft Learn makes it clear that ESU is explicitly intended as a temporary bridge and not as a structural alternative to migration.

The approach for Windows IoT Enterprise LTSB 2016 differs. According to Microsoft, extended support in this case will be provided through hardware manufacturers, as this edition is closely intertwined with specific devices. The terms and costs therefore vary per supplier, which can create additional complexity for organizations.

With this warning, Microsoft is trying to encourage organizations to make choices now. In the official documentation on Microsoft Learn, the company emphasizes that the use of unsupported software poses a growing risk, especially in environments where security and compliance play a role. Although Extended Security Updates offer a postponement, Microsoft believes that migration to a newer version of Windows remains the only sustainable solution.