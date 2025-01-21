Exchange 2016 and 2019 reach end-of-life status later this year

Microsoft has announced that support for Microsoft Exchange 2016 and 2019 will officially end this October. Users are being encouraged to migrate to Exchange Online or the new Exchange Server Subscription Edition (SE), set to launch later this year.

The company recently confirmed the support for Exchange 2016 and 2019 will stop, marking the end of an era for these older versions. While both have continued receiving technical support, full support for Exchange 2016 ended in October 2020, and for Exchange 2019, it ended in January 2024.

What happens after October?

Microsoft has clarified that while these versions will remain operational after October 2025, they’ll no longer receive critical security updates. Without these updates, the servers will become increasingly vulnerable over time. Additionally, technical updates, like bug fixes, will no longer be provided, which could affect the functionality and stability of these systems.

Migration recommendations

To avoid potential risks, Microsoft is urging users to migrate to Exchange Online, available as part of an Office 365 subscription or as a standalone service. Another option is to transition to the upcoming Exchange Server Subscription Edition (SE), which is scheduled for release in the second half of this year.

For Exchange 2019 users, migrating to Exchange Server SE offers a straightforward path, as they can upgrade directly. Exchange 2016 users, however, might need to take an extra step due to the limited time frame. Microsoft recommends they first upgrade to Exchange 2019 and then proceed to Exchange Server SE.

A streamlined upgrade process

Upgrading from Exchange Server 2019 to the SE edition is designed to be as simple as applying a regular Cumulative Update (CU).

To ensure a smooth transition, Microsoft has built specific features into CU15 for Exchange Server 2019 and plans to roll them into the first CU for Exchange Server SE. This initial release, known as Exchange Server SE RTM, serves as a foundational update that introduces updated lifecycle and support policies.

Once customers have their older Exchange 2016 or 2019 servers running on Exchange SE RTM, they’ll be positioned to move to Exchange SE CU1. Microsoft has indicated that when CU1 is released, all support for previous versions will officially come to an end.

