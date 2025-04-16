End of support for Exchange 2016 and 2019 approaching, successor not yet available

Microsoft has warned that support for Exchange 2016 and 2019 will end on October 14, 2025. Administrators must take action to avoid security risks. Migration to Exchange Server SE or Exchange Online is recommended, although the former is not available yet. Microsoft is forcing organizations to use Exchange Online or a competing service.

Microsoft has once again warned IT administrators of the approaching end of support for Exchange Server 2016 and Exchange Server 2019. After October 14, 2025, these versions will no longer receive security updates and bug fixes, leaving servers vulnerable to attack.

What does this mean for administrators?

Using Exchange 2016 and 2019 after the end-of-support date carries potential security risks. Microsoft, therefore, advises administrators to take action. This can be done by migrating to Exchange Server Subscription Edition (SE), which is expected later this year, or by switching to Exchange Online. Exchange Online is the cloud variant available as a stand-alone service or as part of an Office 365 subscription.

Microsoft forces customers to the cloud version of Exchange

Remarkably, the Exchange Server SE will not be available until the third quarter, just before the support for Exchange 2019 expires. Microsoft claims that the upgrade from 2019 to SE will be a minor cumulative update. However, organizations that want more security or need more time are now more or less forced to purchase the cloud variant or migrate to a competing service. How things are going at Microsoft is questionable, to say the least, as they plan the introduction of Exchange SE so shortly before the end of Exchange Server 2019.

Upgrade or migrate?

Administrators who want to keep their Exchange servers on-premises can perform an in-place upgrade from Exchange Server 2019 to Exchange Server SE. A legacy upgrade from Exchange 2016 is also possible. Microsoft recommends first performing a legacy upgrade to Exchange 2019 and then an in-place upgrade to Exchange Server SE. A direct legacy upgrade from Exchange 2016 to Exchange Server SE is also an option. Still, given the short time between the release of Exchange Server SE and the end of support for Exchange 2016, this may not be feasible for all organizations. Microsoft states: “Servers running Exchange 2016 and Exchange 2019 will continue to function after October 14, 2025.”

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that no extension of the end-of-life date, extended support or Extended Security Updates (ESU) will be available for Exchange 2016 and Exchange 2019. Mainstream support for Exchange 2019 ended on January 9, 2024, while Exchange 2016 reached the end of mainstream support in October 2020.