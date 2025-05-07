SAS launches tailor-made AI models for business processes

SAS has developed a new series of ready-to-use models specifically designed to accelerate time-consuming business processes. The models are the result of SAS’s billion-dollar investment in industry solutions. They promise easy integration into existing systems, enabling organizations to achieve faster results and increase productivity.

The new AI models by SAS are available as ready-to-use solutions or as a basis for customized training on customer data. Thanks to their easy integration with existing systems, companies of all sizes can get started immediately. The models have been developed by the SAS Data Ethics Practice guidelines, giving users confidence in transparent and explainable results.

This approach is in line with the growing demand for AI solutions that deliver immediate practical value without requiring companies to engage in complex model development themselves. Users can reclaim their time and boost productivity while remaining within the responsible innovation framework.

SAS offers models for various sectors. In healthcare, for example, the company is introducing a Medication Adherence Risk model. At the same time, Payment Integrity for Food Assistance and Tax Compliance for Sales Tax are available for the public sector. A Strategic Supply Chain Optimization model has been developed for the manufacturing sector. In addition, there are cross-sector models such as AI-Driven Entity Resolution and Document Analysis.

New models in 2025

New models are expected in 2025, including Fraud Decisioning for Payments and Card Models for the banking sector, Payment Integrity for Healthcare for the healthcare sector, Worker Safety Monitoring for the manufacturing industry, and Tax Compliance for Individual Income Tax for the public sector.

The next step in development is adding ‘agentic’ components to these models. For example, SAS is working on a pre-built AI agent that automates complex data preparation tasks, enabling models to run in real time without manual data restructuring.

“We believe the future of AI lies in agents that are not only intelligent but also responsible, ready-to-use and relevant,” said Udo Sglavo, VP Applied AI and Modeling at SAS. “Our new industry-specific models, built on decades of domain expertise and guided by our ethics-first approach, represent a bold step toward agentic AI: solutions that think with context, act with purpose and deliver real-world impact.”

