SAS now offers benchmarking tool for responsible GenAI adoption

The new SAS tool identifies whether organizations are “observers,” “explorers” or “leaders”. Based on the findings, the tool provides a personalized report with recommendations for responsible implementation of generative AI technology.

Trust in AI is becoming increasingly important. SAS can now better help organizations with that by evaluating generative AI implementation. The new benchmarking tool lets companies measure their progress and compare it with competing organizations. Thus, insights into the next steps for responsible AI adoption also follow.

Understanding the adoption curve

“Organizations continue to heavily invest in AI technologies, and it’s important for each of them to know if those investments make a difference,” said Marinela Profi, Global AI and GenAI Strategy Lead at SAS. The assessment is based on questions about data management, governance and integration strategies. Based on these, a company is assigned to one of the categories: ‘observer’ (behind the curve), ‘explorer’ (on the curve) or ‘leader’ (in front of the curve).

The resulting report offers organizations insight into what competitors are doing with GenAI and includes recommendations for its implementation, addressing governance, data security and ethical considerations.

Data-driven approach

The benchmarking tool is based on SAS’ “2024 Generative AI Global Research Report: Strategies for a Competitive Advantage,” a global survey of 1,600 organizations from various industries such as banking, government, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing.

With the Viya platform, SAS enables organizations to implement AI solutions that help them manage data with confidence and manage models, scaling AI initiatives that help solve business challenges.