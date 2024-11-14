ServiceNow’s GenAI is now more secure and speaks more languages

ServiceNow’s Now Platform is packed with GenAI capabilities. Thanks to a series of improvements, customers can now work with enhanced AI Governance and broader language support, including Dutch, French, and German.

ServiceNow points out that organizations struggle with siloed tools and systems. This creates challenges in monitoring AI usage, and sometimes even prevents organizations from deploying or fully utilizing AI. According to the company, an AI “control tower” is needed, which is exactly what AI Governance for Now Assist provides.

Three tools within the ServiceNow suite help organizations implement AI governance. First is Now Assist Guardian, which provides monitoring and safeguards for AI within the Now Platform. Now Assist Data Kit simplifies dataset management, ensuring that sensitive data and ground truth datasets maintain secure and predictable AI deployments. Lastly, Now Assist Analytics enables IT decision makers to track actual AI usage and understand its ROI.

ServiceNow’s AI capabilities have also expanded beyond English. The platform now supports French, Dutch, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Japanese. While ServiceNow plans to add more languages, users in the Benelux region can already use the platform in their native language. For users speaking languages not yet supported by ServiceNow, the platform offers Dynamic Translation as an intermediary solution.

Xanadu follow-up

In September, ServiceNow released Xanadu, the most significant update to the Now Platform this semester. But the company isn’t limiting itself to two major releases regarding new features. Now Assist has been enhanced to support more use cases than ever before. In CMDB management, users can view Configuration Items and their relationships, with Now Assist identifying duplicate data and assisting with new data entry. Additional applications include legal document processing, contract management assistance, and security incident summarization.