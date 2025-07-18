Anthropic unexpectedly restricts use of Claude Code

Users of Claude Code, Anthropic’s AI code assistant, have been experiencing stricter usage limits since the beginning of this week. Notably, the changes were implemented without notice, leading to confusion and frustration.

Complaints are rapidly increasing on GitHub, where users share their experiences. This is especially true for users with the expensive $200-per-month Max subscription.

When they exceed the limit, they only see a message stating that the usage limit has been reached, along with a time when their access will be restored. However, the exact limits are unclear, making it impossible for users to plan when and how they can use Claude. Several developers report that they had to interrupt their workflow, even though they were not aware of excessive use.

Anthropic confirmed in a response to TechCrunch that there are performance issues with Claude Code and that the team is working on a solution. However, the company did not provide any further explanation about the revision of the limits or the lack of communication about it.

Anthropic’s pricing model compounds the confusion. Although subscriptions such as Pro and Max promise higher usage limits, no fixed access volume is guaranteed. For free users, the limits are entirely dependent on the platform’s traffic. As a result, it remains unclear to many customers when their access will be restricted.

Many technical problems

At the same time, broader technical problems emerged within Anthropic’s network. API users reported overload errors and outages, despite the official status page indicating 100 percent uptime.

For many users, the biggest annoyance is not the restriction itself, but rather the lack of transparent communication. Without clear guidelines or announcements, users lose confidence in the stability and predictability of the service.

For developers who use Claude Code intensively, clarity about the terms of use is essential, according to TechCrunch, and that is precisely what is currently lacking.