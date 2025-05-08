ServiceNow goes after the mid-market with its AI-based Core Business Suite

ServiceNow introduced the new Core Business Suite during Knowledge 2025. This is an AI solution that can quickly transform critical business processes such as HR, procurement, finance, facilities, and legal affairs. The suite connects employees, suppliers, systems, and data in one place, enabling organizations of all sizes to work faster and more efficiently. ServiceNow focuses on the mid-market and rapid implementation, which should be possible within a few weeks.

The new Core Business Suite offers an integrated approach enabling organizations to improve business processes quickly and easily with AI. According to IDC, 67 percent of the estimated $227 billion in AI spending in 2025 will come from companies looking to integrate AI into their core processes. ServiceNow responds by bringing AI, data, and workflows together on a single platform.

“To succeed in an AI-first world, companies must connect critical workflows and empower teams across every function,” said Josh Kahn, SVP and GM, Core Business Workflows at ServiceNow. The new Core Business Suite is designed to deliver targeted case management solutions, among other things. In addition, it should take productivity to the next level by connecting teams and AI-driven workflows, eliminating silos, and enabling employees to work smarter and better.

By introducing the Core Business Suite, ServiceNow aims to attract more customers. They are no longer focusing exclusively on enterprise organizations but on the mid-market. The definition of mid-market always remains tricky, because it has an entirely different meaning in the United States than Europe. We discussed this with Peter Russo, VP Core Business Workflows at ServiceNow. He stated that it refers to organizations with up to 5,000 employees. The starting point in the United States is around 1,000 employees, which will be challenging in Europe, where we suspect the number will be lower. The fact is that ServiceNow is now embarking on a path to bring more and smaller organizations onto the platform. Watch our entire conversation with Russo in the video above.

One solution for all workplace needs

The Core Business Suite integrates functionalities from different divisions into a single, uniform experience. ServiceNow claims this enables it to scale enterprise-grade intelligence, efficiency, and productivity to medium-sized and commercial customers.

This is made possible by seamlessly connecting everything, including employees, suppliers, IT systems, and data from inside and outside the ServiceNow AI Platform. It eliminates many of the familiar silos and unifies requests and processes within HR, procurement, finance, facilities, and legal departments.

Core Business Suite can be implemented within weeks

The Core Business Suite is built for rapid implementation, which in most cases should be possible within a few weeks. AI agents help with setup and automation from day one. This means faster time-to-value, lower costs, and consistent experiences, even for smaller teams or companies without large IT departments.

In practice, this means that employees have quick and easy access to a wealth of business information, supported by AI that is as smart as the available data. By leveraging rich contextual data, cases can be resolved quickly, while team leaders have visibility into all performance metrics for continuous improvement.

Core Business Suite should increase ServiceNow adoption

The Core Business Suite should ensure that more organizations choose to adopt ServiceNow. ServiceNow focuses primarily on an accessible entry point, enabling organizations to quickly implement the new AI platform and automate HR, finance, procurement, legal, and workplace processes.

This should lead to fast results, better experiences for teams at every level, and a good ROI, which may encourage organizations to invest even more in ServiceNow.

